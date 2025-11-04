E-J Electric T&D LLC Honored with NECA Safety Excellence Award

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E-J Electric T&D LLC, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Safety Excellence Award. This award recognizes electrical contractors that consistently demonstrate superior safety performance and a strong commitment to creating safe working environments.

The NECA Safety Excellence Award is presented to companies that achieve incident rates lower than the industry standard and uphold best-in-class safety practices across all operations. E-J Electric T&D's recognition highlights the company's dedication to proactive safety measures, comprehensive training, and a culture that prioritizes the well-being of every employee.

"Receiving the NECA Safety Excellence Award is a reflection of the hard work and vigilance of our entire company," said Christopher Morton, Corporate Safety Director at E-J Electric T&D LLC. "Our success comes from making safety the foundation of everything we do, ensuring our employees return home safe every single day."

This recognition underscores E-J Electric's longstanding tradition of safety leadership and reinforces its commitment to advancing safety standards across the electrical and construction industries.

About E-J Electric T&D LLC

E-J Electric T&D LLC specializes in transmission, distribution, substation, and civil construction. With a strong "safety first" culture, E-J delivers a wide range of projects from emergency response efforts to complex turnkey solutions supporting large-scale power and renewable energy initiatives.

Known for its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, E-J serves both public and private sectors, partnering closely with some of the nation's largest utilities. The company is dedicated to building a cleaner, more resilient energy future that reflects the evolving needs of the communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.ej1899.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Nilsen

Vice President

The E-J Group

917-807-9496

[email protected]

SOURCE E-J Electric T&D LLC