E. J. McKay advises Norwegian Private Equity Fund Herkules Capital on the sale of Beckmann AS to Shanghai M&G Stationery Group

OSLO, Norway and SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Private Equity Fund Herkules Capital signed a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company Beckmann AS to Shanghai M&G Stationery. E. J. McKay acts as the exclusive financial advisor to Herkules in the transaction.

James Li, Chairman of E. J. McKay, commented, "We are pleased to act as the exclusive financial advisor to Herkules Capital on the transaction. The Transaction is yet another example of E. J. McKay's expertise in the consumer and education industries and demonstrates our deep relationships in Europe and China." He further added, "The entire transaction process and documentation was conducted in virtual space without physical meetings. Technology enabled the technical work, our team's personal relationships in both Norway and China enabled the deal."

About Herkules Capital

Founded in 2004, Herkules is a leading Private Equity firm in Norway and invests in companies located in the Nordic region, primarily in Norway, and acquires majority interests in established businesses with strong growth potential. Herkules has made in close to 100 investments, comprising add-ons and 34 platform investments. It has one of the largest investment teams in Norway.

About Beckmann

Founded 75 years ago, Beckmann is a leading global backpack brand with its origin in Norway, supplying ergonomic backpacks and high-quality schoolbags for children around the world. Beckmann products are sold over 20 countries around the world. While languages and cultures differ, children around the world love Beckmann backpacks.

About M&G

Shanghai based M&G stationary is one of the largest stationery companies in the world. M&G covers over 80,000 retail terminals in China and distributes products in over 50 countries and regions. The company is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

About E. J. McKay

E. J. McKay is an independent investment bank with a focus on Asia-related transactions. The Firm is headquartered in Shanghai and present in major financial centers around the world. E. J. McKay's services include M&A, strategic advisory and capital raising. E. J. McKay pioneered the China - Nordic transaction corridor, initiated the capital flows between China and India and has a history of advising clients on some of the most significant and complex transactions between China and Europe, North America, India, Latin America, and rest of the world.

