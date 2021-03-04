e-JAM is Your One-Stop Site for All of Your Employment Needs

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ejamhire.com provides world-wide employers from every type of industry a recruitment medium to find talent throughout Jamaica for full time, part time, and freelance employment in skilled and unskilled labor.

In today's fast paced, globalized world, ejamhire.com provides a short-cut to efficient business management by simplifying the search for new talent. e-JAM's employer portal delivers the ability to post job ads, view candidate profiles, and manage applicants who are applying to service business needs.

Employers can browse through talent profiles that contain reviews written by previous employers that illustrate how other businesses assessed and evaluated the individual. Moreover, candidates have the ability to rate their skill sets through a 5-star rating system allowing employers to gauge their level of competency.

When time is of the essence, e-JAM's full-service recruitment plan offers employers the ability to minimalize stress, time, and unnecessary costs. e-JAM recruiters utilize their expertise to find potential candidates through a rigorous verification process. This ensures that the candidate is work-ready by guaranteeing the following:

A profile highlighting talent and skill-set complete with a professional photo.

An up-to-date resume

Copies of valid certificates or degrees

Valid photo identification

The reference provided by the job seeker has been contacted

Assurance that they are ready to work immediately

These vital features provide peace of mind that the talent is a trustworthy and dependable asset to a growing company.

ejamhire.com takes care of the frustrating and time-consuming work of hiring new talent, so managers can get back to business!

Contact:

Yvette White

e-business manager

tel: 876-974-3526

tel: 876-496-0000

tel: 954-272-8233

ejamhire.com | ejamjobs.com

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

SOURCE e-JAM