E L James's FREED: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian To Be Published June 1, 2021

CHICAGO, March 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E L James, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the global blockbuster Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy (150 million copies sold worldwide) will release her newest novel, FREED, the highly anticipated conclusion to her Fifty Shades Trilogy as Told by Christian, on June 1, 2021. The announcement was made today by Dominique Raccah, Publisher and CEO of Sourcebooks. The book has been edited by Anne Messitte, who has worked closely with James since the earliest days of the Fifty Shades phenomenon.

In FREED, Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele tie the knot––but marriage brings its own challenges. Though their passion burns hotter and deeper than ever, Ana's defiant spirit continues to stir Christian's darkest fears and tests his need for control. As old rivalries and resentments endanger them both, one misjudgment threatens to tear them apart.

E L James shared, "I am thrilled to announce the publication date for Freed." She continued, "This story has been a labour of love, one that my readers have been eagerly awaiting. For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character. Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy, and to follow his emotional growth in response to Ana's love and compassion."

FREED will be published simultaneously by the Bloom Books imprint of Sourcebooks and Penguin Random House UK (UK and Commonwealth Rights, excluding Canada). Audiobooks, in all formats, will be distributed via Penguin Random House Audio.

E L James is represented by Valerie Hoskins of VHA Ltd in London. Foreign rights are handled by ILA in London.

ABOUT E L JAMES: E L James is an incurable romantic and a self-confessed fangirl. After twenty-five years of working in television, she decided to pursue a childhood dream and write stories that readers could take to their hearts. The result was the controversial and sensuous romance Fifty Shades of Grey and its two sequels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. In 2015, she published the #1 bestseller Grey, the story of Fifty Shades of Grey from the perspective of Christian Grey, and in 2017, the chart-topping Darker, the second part of the Fifty Shades story from Christian's point of view. She followed with the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Mister in 2019. Her books have been published in fifty languages and have sold more than 165 million copies worldwide.



E L James has been recognized as one of Time magazine's "Most Influential People in the World" and Publishers Weekly's "Person of the Year." Fifty Shades of Grey stayed on The New York Times bestseller list for 133 consecutive weeks. Fifty Shades Freed won the Goodreads Choice Award (2012), and Fifty Shades of Grey was selected as one of the 100 Great Reads, as voted by readers, in PBS's The Great American Read (2018). Darker was long-listed for the 2019 International DUBLIN Literary Award.



She was a producer on each of the three Fifty Shades movies, which made more than a billion dollars at the box office. The third installment, Fifty Shades Freed, won the People's Choice Award for Drama in 2018. E L James is blessed with two wonderful sons and lives with her husband, the novelist and screenwriter Niall Leonard, and their West Highland terriers in the leafy suburbs of West London.

ABOUT SOURCEBOOKS: Sourcebooks is a thriving entrepreneurial company that brings extraordinary authors to readers in the most dynamic, data-driven ways. We create books that transcend categories and defy odds, and we have been honored with hundreds of national bestsellers and awards. We are a company of enthusiastic book-lovers passionate about connecting books to readers in new and innovative ways. Story by story, book by book, we have touched over 100 million lives. Join us as we change 100 million more. Visit sourcebooks.com for more information.

FREED: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian

By E L James

Publication date: June 1, 2021

