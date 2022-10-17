E-learning Courses Market to grow by USD 109.05 Bn, Digitization of Learning Process to Boost growth - Technavio

Oct 17, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Courses Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 109.05 billion by 2026. The market observed a YOY growth of 15.67% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, future growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period.
The global E-learning courses market is fragmented, owing to the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. International vendors are increasing their footprint across the world. This creates significant challenges for regional vendors that cannot compete based on quality, technology, and price. Technavio expects the competitive environment to intensify over the forecast period, owing to product and service extensions, M&A, and innovations in technology by leading global and regional vendors. As the demand for E-learning increases, several vendors will focus on providing E-learning courses with varying content across different domains. Technavio expects several vendors to focus on selling e-learning courses to university students, corporations, and individuals.
- End-user
- Higher Education
- Corporate
- K-12
The e-learning courses market share growth in the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. The higher education sector dominates the global E-learning courses market, with a sizable number of vendors offering a wide range of courses, mainly in the STEM segment, followed by courses in arts and other subjects.
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning courses market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-learning courses market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-learning courses market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-learning courses market, vendors
|
E-learning Courses Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 109.05 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.67
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Compunnel Software Group Inc., Coursera Inc., CrossKnowledge, D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., edX LLC., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, GP Strategies Corp., Kaplan Inc., NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Corp., and Seek Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
