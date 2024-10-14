E-Learning Market in Europe expected to expand by USD 79.4 billion from 2024-2028, driven by AI's impact on proficiency assessments and certifications - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The E-Learning Market in Europe size is estimated to grow by USD 79.4 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 19.96% during the forecast period. Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising adoption of content gamification in digital education. However, high development costs associated with e-learning courses poses a challenge - Key market players include Adobe Inc., Articulate Inc., Cegos Group, Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Inc., Docebo Inc., Hive Learning Ltd., Hubken Group Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Sanako, Simplilearn, and Skillsoft Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning market in Europe 2024-2028

E-Learning Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.96% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 79.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.45 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cegos Group, Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Inc., Docebo Inc., Hive Learning Ltd., Hubken Group Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Sanako, Simplilearn, and Skillsoft Corp.

Market Driver

The European E-learning market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing trend of personalized learning and the proliferation of mobile devices. With the adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) initiatives in educational institutions, students are increasingly engaging in mobile-based learning. Mobile learning apps have gained popularity due to their convenience, affordability, and interactive nature. Vendors like MPS Ltd., based in India, offer mobile app-based E-learning solutions for various disciplines and test preparations. The adoption of mobile learning apps has encouraged other vendors to optimize their products for mobile accessibility. Gamification of content, which involves using multimedia tools and interactive quizzes and games, is a popular trend in mobile learning. This approach enhances learner engagement, promotes collaborative learning, and provides instant feedback. The cost-effectiveness of mobile apps compared to full-scale learning platforms makes them an attractive option for academic institutions. Overall, the gamification of content and the growing popularity of mobile learning apps are key drivers of the European E-learning market.

The European E-Learning market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on network-enabled transfer of skills and knowledge through electronic resources. Learning systems, including Online E-Learning, Virtual Classroom, and Mobile E-Learning, are trending. LMS and Rapid E-Learning are popular for academic and corporate sectors, providing customized solutions for English language learners, students with disabilities, and the corporate sector for talent retention. Service and content providers offer interactive content for childhood education, K-12 education, and smart education initiatives. Digitalization drives the demand for digital transformation in education and training. M-learning, IoT devices, and Micro-credentials are key trends. However, challenges include infrastructure restraints, quality concerns, and technical issues. LinkedIn Corporation and other online learning platforms are addressing these challenges, offering personalized learning solutions and job placement skills.

Market Challenges

The cost of developing E-learning courses in Europe varies based on the instructional design model and target learner group. For instance, courses for children include basic words and video graphics, while those for higher education levels feature more lectures and tutor conversations. The development process involves SMEs, instructional design team, project management team, and technical staff specialists, each contributing significantly to the costs. The consultation stage with SMEs costs over USD3,000 , designing lecture and visual content costs around USD7,000 , and practical assessments development costs approximately USD1,000 , totaling approximately USD11,000 . The production of online course content for an hour costs around USD18,000 , and regular updates increase investments over time. These high development costs may delay the break-even point for new entrants in the European E-learning market, potentially slowing its growth during the forecast period.

The European e-learning market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the need for flexible learning solutions for English language learnners and students with disabilities. M-learning and corporate sector training are key areas of focus, with talent retention and skill enhancement campaigns top priorities. School closures due to the pandemic have accelerated digitalization, leading to increased use of online learning platforms in education and training. Customized learning solutions, interactive content, and personalized learning are in demand. However, challenges include the digital divide, infrastructure restraints, quality concerns, technical issues, and regulatory issues. Innovations like micro-credentials, artificial intelligence, blended learning, and gamification are addressing these challenges. Companies like LinkedIn Corporation are leading the way in corporate training. Education institutions are embracing digital transformation, using cloud computing, IoT devices, and Learning Management Systems to enhance job placement skills. Flexible learning formats and accessibility are essential for all ages, from childhood education to K-12 and smart education initiatives. Despite resistance to change, the future of education and training is clearly digital.

Segment Overview

This e-learning market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Packaged content

1.2 Solutions Application 2.1 Higher education

2.2 Corporate

2.3 K -12 Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Packaged content- The European E-Learning market has seen a significant increase in the adoption of packaged digital educational content, including e-books, videos, and simulations. Institutions and corporations are shifting towards technology-aided learning to meet industry demands. EU policies and programs promoting digital learning have fueled this trend. Packaged content offers cost benefits and wider access to learning materials. Vendors like Pearson, Adobe, and Cengage provide customized content and solutions. However, the rise of in-house E-learning content poses a challenge, as some institutions develop and distribute their own materials. This has led to an increase in personalized learning and distance education initiatives. Renowned institutions like the University of Oxford offer packaged content in the form of e-textbooks and audio-visual presentations. The packaged content segment is projected to grow more slowly than the solutions segment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The European E-Learning market is experiencing significant growth as education and training institutions, as well as businesses, embrace digital transformation. Electronic resources and network-enabled transfer of skills and knowledge have become essential for delivering education and training in various sectors. Online E-Learning platforms have become a popular choice for education delivery, with Mobile E-Learning and Rapid E-Learning providing added flexibility. Virtual Classroom technology enables real-time interaction between students and instructors. Service Providers and Content Providers offer customized solutions to meet the unique needs of Academic, Corporate, and K-12 institutions. Interactive content, IoT devices, and Smart Education initiatives are driving innovation in the sector. The Digital Divide remains a challenge, but initiatives are underway to bridge the gap and ensure equal access to digital learning opportunities.

Market Research Overview

The European E-Learning market is experiencing significant growth as learning systems shift from traditional methods to network-enabled transfer of skills and knowledge. Electronic resources are becoming the norm for education delivery, with online E-Learning, Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, and Virtual Classroom leading the charge. Service Providers and Content Providers cater to various sectors, including Academic and Corporate, to bridge the digital divide and provide access to technology for English language learners and students with disabilities. The Corporate sector is leveraging E-Learning for talent retention, while digitalization and skill enhancement campaigns drive demand in the Education and Training sector. Digital transformation is revolutionizing the way we learn, with Online learning platforms, Smart education initiatives, and IoT devices offering interactive content and personalized learning solutions. However, challenges such as accessibility, resistance to change, regulatory issues, content standardization, and technical issues persist. Innovations like Artificial Intelligence, Blended learning, Cloud computing, Micro-credentials, and Gamification are addressing these challenges and offering flexible learning formats and continuous learning opportunities.

