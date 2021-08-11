E-learning Market in Europe to Record $ 28.36 bn during 2020-2024 | Technavio

View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report on the e-learning market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies a growing emphasis on personalized learning as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, other factors such as the rise in the adoption of digital platform-enabled education and availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications will also impact the market growth positively during the forthcoming years.

The report also provides information on other latest trends impacting the overall market environment such as the growing popularity of connected learning, rising prominence of data analytics in e-learning, and rising adoption of content gamification in digital education. However, high development cost associated with e-learning courses is one of the key factors anticipated to impede the market's growth during the forecast period.

The e-learning market in Europe covers the following areas:

E-learning Market Sizing in Europe

E-learning Market Forecast in Europe

E-learning Market Analysis in Europe

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Segment Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by product (packaged content and solutions), end-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12), and geography (UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe). Packaged content product segment contributed 58% to the overall market in 2019. This report offers an exhaustive analysis of the key factors contributing to the growth of this segment. In addition, the higher education end-user segment is anticipated to account for the largest growth during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Input

2.2.2 Pitching and profiling

2.2.3 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.4 Delivery and support

2.2.5 Connecting and innovating

2.2.6 Marketing and sales Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Packaged content contributed 58% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 58% of the e-learning market in Europe in 2024.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 19: E-learning market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion) by packaged content, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 20: Packaged content - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: E-learning market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion) by solutions, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 23: Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Higher education contributed 38% to the overall market in 2019 and would increase its contribution to 38% of the e-learning market in Europe in 2024.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: End-user - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 27: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: E-learning market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion) by higher education, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 29: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 30: Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: E-learning market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion) by corporate, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 32: Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.5 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 33: K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: E-learning market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion) by K-12, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 35: K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.6 COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segments

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

Customer landscape analysis

8. Geographic Landscape

UK contributed 30% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 30% of the e-learning market in Europe in 2024.

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: E-learning market in the UK 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 42: UK - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 43: Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: E-learning market in Germany 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 45: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.5 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 46: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: E-learning market in rest of Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 48: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.6 COVID-19 pandemic impact on the European market

8.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 49: Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications

9.1.2 Growing emphasis on personalized learning

9.1.3 Rise in adoption of digital platform-enabled education

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 High development cost associated with e-learning courses

9.2.2 Compliance costs associated with stringent user privacy regulations

9.2.3 Credibility issues with regard to e-learning offerings

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Rising adoption of content gamification in digital education

9.3.2 Growing popularity of connected learning

9.3.3 Rising prominence of data analytics in e-learning

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Competitive scenario

10.4 Landscape disruption

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Adobe Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.4 Articulate Global Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.5 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.7 City & Guilds Group

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.8 Instructure Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.9 John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.10 Pearson Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.11 Providence Equity Partners LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.12 Skillsoft Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and Caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

