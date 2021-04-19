E-learning Market in GCC Countries- Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Technavio
The E-learning market in GCC countries is poised to grow by USD 492.66 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is positively impacted by high demand for skill-based training.
The E-learning market in GCC countries analysis includes End user segment and Geographic Landscape. This study identifies the supportive government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the E-learning market growth in GCC countries during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The E-learning market in GCC countries covers the following areas:
E-learning market Sizing in GCC Countries
E-learning market Forecast in GCC Countries
E-learning market Analysis in GCC Countries
Companies Mentioned
- Administrate Ltd.
- Coursera Inc.
- Docebo Inc.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc.
- Open Text Corp.
- Pearson Plc
- The Rapid Results College Ltd.
- XpertLearning
Self-paced E-learning Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The self-paced e-learning market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.
K-12 Blended E-Learning Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The K-12 blended e-learning market size has the potential to grow by USD 12.27 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UAE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oman - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Kuwait - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of GCC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Administrate Ltd.
- Coursera Inc.
- Docebo Inc.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc.
- Open Text Corp.
- Pearson Plc
- The Rapid Results College Ltd.
- XpertLearning
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
