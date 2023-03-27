E-Learning Market in GCC countries to grow at a CAGR of 10.66% from 2020 to 2025: High demand for skill-based training will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the e-learning market in GCC countries is estimated to grow by USD 569.04 million from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.66% according to Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by various factors, including the high demand for skill-based training, supportive government policies, and the growing adoption of cloud computing. The importance of skill-based training is increasing among corporates. Hence, employees are investing their time and resources by taking part in technical training and certifications. Methods such as simulation training and blended training are used to increase the effectiveness of training programs. E-learning is also used to train employees in customer relationship management. Moreover, several large companies are entering the GCC, which is increasing workforce diversity. E-learning programs can help companies provide effective communication training, language training, and cross-cultural training to employees. These factors will increase the demand for training based on e-learning. To learn more about the e-learning market in GCC countries, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Learning Market in GCC Countries

E-learning market in GCC countries - Key challenges

Availability of substitutes

High development cost associated with e-learning courses

Credibility issues regarding e-learning offerings

E-learning market in GCC countries – Segmentation analysis

The market has been segmented by end-user (corporate, k-12 education, and higher education) and geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Rest of MEA). The corporate segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Corporates use various support solutions such as learning management systems (LMS), content management systems (CMS), and knowledge management technologies (KMT). The rising demand for microlearning and gamification as well as the advent of mobile learning technologies are contributing to market growth. The rising demand for corporate training and the availability of various e-learning-related training programs are also driving market growth.

E-learning market in GCC countries – Vendor insights

This report provides information about more than 15 vendors, including Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, and The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors include the following -

Administrate Ltd. - The company offers e-learning courses through an LMS. It also provides online training management solutions to training departments and training companies to increase course bookings, manage their operations, and deliver e-learning.

The company offers e-learning courses through an LMS. It also provides online training management solutions to training departments and training companies to increase course bookings, manage their operations, and deliver e-learning. Coursera Inc. - The company offers a wide range of training courses. It also offers an online learning platform for higher education. The company partners with various universities and industry educators to offer courses, training, specializations, and degrees to students and business professionals.

The company offers a wide range of training courses. It also offers an online learning platform for higher education. The company partners with various universities and industry educators to offer courses, training, specializations, and degrees to students and business professionals. The Rapid Results College Ltd. - The company offers flexible, interactive online courses. It offers various courses such as health and safety training, environmental training, in-company training, and case studies through various platforms, online/distance learning, blended learning, and publications.

The report on the e-learning market in GCC countries provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the e-learning market in GCC countries between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the e-learning market in GCC countries and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the e-learning market in GCC countries across Saudi Arabia , UAE, Oman , Kuwait , and Rest of MEA

, UAE, , , and Rest of MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

E-Learning Market Scope in GCC Countries Report Coverage Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.66% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 569.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2020-2021 (%) 10.09 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Rest of MEA Performing market contribution Saudi Arabia at 39% Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

