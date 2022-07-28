E-Learning Market in GCC Countries to Record a CAGR of 10.66, Administrate Ltd. and Coursera Inc. Among Key Vendors -Technavio

Jul 28, 2022, 10:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market in GCC countries will be driven by factors such as the high demand for skill-based training. Corporates and employees are investing their time and resources in skill-based training and certifications. Such training is mainly delivered by using methods such as simulation training and blended training, which increase the effectiveness of training programs. The oil and gas industry, medical industry, heavy industries, and engineering-related industries, which are the key industries in GCC countries, require simulation training. Moreover, e-learning helps in training employees in customer relationship management. With e-learning programs, companies can also provide effective communication training, language training, and cross-cultural training to their employees. These factors are leading to an increase in the demand for training based on e-learning.
The e-learning market size in GCC countries is expected to grow by USD 569.04 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.66% during the forecast period.
Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Administrate Ltd. - The company offers e-learning through a learning management system.
- Coursera Inc. - The company offers a wide range of training courses such as e-Learning Ecologies: Innovative Approaches to Teaching and Learning for the Digital Age, Get Interactive: Practical Teaching with Technology, Powerful Tools for Teaching and Learning: Digital Storytelling, and others.
- Docebo Inc. - The company offers a wide range of online learning services through its learning management system that drives product use, adoption, and customer loyalty and retention.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - The company offers E-learning solutions such as homeschool, Math, Science, state solutions, special education, world language, and others.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc. - The company offers digital learning which is seamless in an increasingly complex environment.
- Corporate - size and forecast 2020-2025
- K-12 education - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Higher education - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Saudi Arabia - size and forecast 2020-2025
- UAE - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oman - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Kuwait - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
The corporate segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for microlearning and gamification and the continuous advent of mobile learning technologies are characterizing the market. Furthermore, various support solutions such as learning management system (LMS), content management system (CMS), and knowledge management technology (KMT) in the corporate sector are driving the growth of the market.
|
E-Learning Market in GCC countries Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.66%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 569.04 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.09
|
Regional analysis
|
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Rest of MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Saudi Arabia at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Rest of MEA
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value chain: Education services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: GCC Countries - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: GCC Countries: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End user
- 5.3 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 5.4 K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 5.5 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End user
- 5.7 COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segment
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.4 UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.5 Oman - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.6 Kuwait - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.7 Rest of GCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 42: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Administrate Ltd.
- Exhibit 44: Administrate Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 45: Administrate Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 46: Administrate Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Coursera Inc.
- 10.5 Docebo Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Docebo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Docebo Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Docebo Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 53: Docebo Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- Exhibit 54: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Segment focus
- 10.7 John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- Exhibit 58: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 New Horizons Worldwide LLC
- Exhibit 62: New Horizons Worldwide LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 63: New Horizons Worldwide LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: New Horizons Worldwide LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 Open Text Corp.
- Exhibit 65: Open Text Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Open Text Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Open Text Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Pearson Plc
- Exhibit 69: Pearson Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Pearson Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Pearson Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Rapid Results College Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: The Rapid Results College Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: The Rapid Results College Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: The Rapid Results College Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 XpertLearning
- Exhibit 77: XpertLearning - Overview
- Exhibit 78: XpertLearning - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: XpertLearning - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 83: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
