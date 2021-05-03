E-Learning Market in GCC Countries will grow by $ 569.04 Mn during 2021-2025|Introduction of Gamification to be a Major Trend|Technavio

Receive Our Latest Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning are some of the major market participants. The high demand for skill-based training will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries is segmented as below:

End-User

Corporate



K-12 Education



Higher Education

Geography

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Oman



Kuwait



Rest Of MEA

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the e-learning market in GCC countries provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning.

The report also covers the following areas:

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries size

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries trends

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries industry analysis

Market trends such as the introduction of gamification is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.



Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-learning market in GCC countries are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



E-Learning Market in GCC Countries 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the e-learning market growth in GCC countries during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning market size in GCC countries and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning market in GCC countries

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-learning market vendors in GCC countries

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

COVID-19 impact and recovery for End-user segment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oman - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Kuwait - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of GCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Administrate Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

Docebo Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

New Horizons Worldwide LLC

Open Text Corp.

Pearson Plc

The Rapid Results College Ltd.

XpertLearning

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

