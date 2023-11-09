E-Learning Market in GCC to grow by USD 959.01 million from 2023 to 2028, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Articulate Inc., Capytech FZ LLC and Coursera Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market in GCC is estimated to grow by USD 959.01 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.21%. The e-learning market in GCC is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer e-learning market in GCC are Articulate Global Inc., Capytech FZ LLC, Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Edufic Digital, GEMS Group Holdings Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Human Logic, John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn, Swift Elearning Services Pvt. Ltd., The Rapid Results College Ltd., TPR Education LLC, WEBANYWHERE Ltd., XpertLearning, and Zabeel International. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers E-learning solutions such as articulate 360, storyline 360, and reach 360.

The company offers E-learning solutions such as articulate 360, storyline 360, and reach 360. Coursera Inc. - The company offers E-learning solutions such as E-learning courses in business, computer science, health, and information technology domains.

The company offers E-learning solutions such as E-learning courses in business, computer science, health, and information technology domains. Docebo Inc. - The company offers e-learning solutions such as learn LMS, docebo flow and docebo learn data.

Impactful driver- High demand for skill-based training

High demand for skill-based training. Corporates and employees are investing their time and resources in skill-based training and certifications. Such training is mainly delivered by using methods such as simulation training and blended training, which increase the effectiveness of training programs. The oil and gas industry, medical industry, heavy industries, and engineering-related industries, which are the key industries in GCC countries, require simulation training. Moreover, e-learning helps in training employees in customer relationship management. Furthermore, several large companies are entering the GCC, which is increasing workforce diversity. E-learning programs can help companies provide effective communication training, language training, and cross-cultural training to employees. Such factors increase the demand for training based on e-learning.

Key Trend - Introduction of gamification

Major Challenges - Credibility issues regarding e-learning offerings

Based on End-user, the corporate segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Corporations use various support solutions such as learning management systems (LMS), content management systems (CMS), and knowledge management technologies (KMT). The rising demand for microlearning and gamification as well as the advent of mobile learning technologies are contributing to market growth. The rising demand for corporate training and the availability of various e-learning-related training programs are also driving market growth.

E-Learning Market In GCC Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.21% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.28

