E-learning Market in the UK to Grow by USD 9.94 billion | Technavio

E-learning Market in UK: Driver

The learning process enhancements in the academic sector are driving the growth of the e-learning market in UK. Schools are adopting personalized learning and job-embedded professional learning to meet the requirements of their teaching schedules and support the learning styles of teachers. Different types of assessment methods have been introduced in educational institutions. Hence, developments such as the personalization of learning processes and adaptive learning have gained impetus. In addition, e-learning allows students to pursue courses beyond the traditional curriculum requirements through a flexible way of learning various subjects. The flexible timeline of e-learning courses provides learners with instant access to course materials as per their requirements. Such factors will propel market growth.

E-learning Market in UK: Challenge

The rise in in-house content development will challenge the e-learning market in the UK. Blended e-learning requires online study materials and related services to support online platforms. Companies and universities such as Tesco, the Open University, are using e-learning content authoring tools, including Adobe Captivate, Articulate Storyline, and Gomo Learning, to personalize the digital learning experience through updates, variations, and translations. These tools help create course content, update changes, and manage the curriculum. In-house content developers create a few courses along with instructors, add various images and videos, and modify them according to learner engagement and feedback. This poses a challenge for third-party content providers, as the course content can be developed by in-house subject matter experts. The increase in the development of in-house course content will challenge the e-learning market.

E-learning Market in UK: Key Vendor Analysis

The e-learning market in UK is fragmented, and the vendors are promoting their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Adobe Inc. - The company offers e-learning through its adobe captivate.

City & Guilds Group - The company offers various e-learning courses, which include apprenticeships, technical, and others.

D2L Corp. - The company offers an e-learning platform for schools, higher education, corporate learning, associations, and workforce upskilling.

E-learning Market In UK: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the e-learning market in UK has been segmented into packaged content and solutions. In addition, by end-user, the market has been segmented into K12, higher education, and corporate.

E-learning Market Scope in UK

Report Coverage Details
Base year 2020
Forecast period 2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.05%
Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.94 billion
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth (%) 13.69
Regional analysis UK
Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Day One Technologies, First Media Solutions Ltd., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Pool, Learning Technologies Group Plc, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Oxford University Press, SAP SE, Skillsoft Ltd., Sponge Group Holdings Ltd., Virtual College LTD., Walkgrove Ltd., and Williom Learning LTD.
Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

