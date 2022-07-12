E-learning Market in the US, Market segmentation by product and end-user - Technavio

Jul 12, 2022, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-Learning Market in the US is expected to grow by USD 36.54 billion, at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The evolved learning and education landscape is notably driving the e-learning market growth in US.
This e-learning market in US research report extensively covers e-learning market segmentation in the US by
- Product- Content, technology, and services
- End-user- Higher education, corporate, and K-12
Key Market Driver
The development of the learning and education landscape is one of the major elements boosting the US e-learning market's growth. Due to the introduction of remote learning programs and e-learning courses, which are less expensive than university courses, access to education has increased throughout the nation. The functionality and adaptability of online courses will cause the US learning environment to change.
The demand for cutting-edge programs like blended learning and e-learning based on augmented reality (AR) is rising across the nation. As a result, the US e-learning market is driven by the country's evolving learning and educational landscape.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.: The company offers digital solutions for higher education through Cengage mindtap engineering, Cengage mindtap business and economics, Webassign, and others.
- Coursera Inc.: The company offers e-learning courses for Campus Student plan helps you build skills to add to your resume with unlimited Guided Projects.
- Docebo Inc.: The company offers E-learning that helps in the development of leadership and development skills through its customer experience hub.
- edX Inc.: The company offers a wide range of E-learning courses such as bitcoin and cryptocurrency, Linux, programming, business communication, and others.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.: The company offers a wide range of E-learning courses in Math, science, social studies, state solutions, special education, and others.
During the forecast period, the content category will significantly increase its market share in the US. The growing demand for high-quality e-learning content to boost brand value and achieve a competitive advantage is what is causing the content segment to rise. Demand for high-quality information is rising as a result of the US government's ongoing push to digitize education. In accordance with the course and curriculum needs of the institutions, vendors also offer specially made learning materials.
|
E-Learning Market Scope in US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 36.54 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.95
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., edX Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and Udemy Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- COVID-19 pandemic impact on the US market
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- D2L Corp.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- RELX Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
