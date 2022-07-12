E-learning Market in the US, Market segmentation by product and end-user - Technavio

Product- Content, technology, and services

End-user- Higher education, corporate, and K-12

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "E-Learning Market in US Analysis Report by Product (content, technology, and services) and End-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12), and the Segment Forecasts". Request Sample Report.

Key Market Driver

The development of the learning and education landscape is one of the major elements boosting the US e-learning market's growth. Due to the introduction of remote learning programs and e-learning courses, which are less expensive than university courses, access to education has increased throughout the nation. The functionality and adaptability of online courses will cause the US learning environment to change.

The demand for cutting-edge programs like blended learning and e-learning based on augmented reality (AR) is rising across the nation. As a result, the US e-learning market is driven by the country's evolving learning and educational landscape.

For more information on the market driver and trends – Click here for a sample now!

Major E-Learning in US Companies:

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.: The company offers digital solutions for higher education through Cengage mindtap engineering, Cengage mindtap business and economics, Webassign, and others.

Coursera Inc.: The company offers e-learning courses for Campus Student plan helps you build skills to add to your resume with unlimited Guided Projects.

Docebo Inc.: The company offers E-learning that helps in the development of leadership and development skills through its customer experience hub.

edX Inc.: The company offers a wide range of E-learning courses such as bitcoin and cryptocurrency, Linux, programming, business communication, and others.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.: The company offers a wide range of E-learning courses in Math, science, social studies, state solutions, special education, and others.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report .

E-Learning Market In US Segment Outlook

During the forecast period, the content category will significantly increase its market share in the US. The growing demand for high-quality e-learning content to boost brand value and achieve a competitive advantage is what is causing the content segment to rise. Demand for high-quality information is rising as a result of the US government's ongoing push to digitize education. In accordance with the course and curriculum needs of the institutions, vendors also offer specially made learning materials.

View Sample Report : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

E-Learning Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 36.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.95 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., edX Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and Udemy Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

COVID-19 pandemic impact on the US market

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

D2L Corp.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

RELX Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

