E-Learning Market in the US to grow by USD 56.44 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by evolving education landscape, with AI powering market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The E-learning market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 56.44 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period. Evolved learning and education landscape is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of advanced technologies. However, competition from moocs poses a challenge. Key market players include Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Infopro Learning Inc., Udemy Inc., VitalSource Technologies LLC, 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Articulate Inc., eLearning Co. Inc., iEnergizer, Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., and Stylus Solutions Pvt. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Learning Market in US 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Deployment (On premise and Cloud), End-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K12), Product (Content, Technology, and Services), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Infopro Learning Inc., Udemy Inc., VitalSource Technologies LLC, 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Articulate Global Inc., eLearning Co. Inc., iEnergizer, Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., and Stylus Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The e-learning market in the US is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors like childhood education and K-12 education. Public-private funding and digitalize classrooms are key trends driving this growth. VIPKID, an education firm, leads the way in delivering courses digitally. Smart education is the new norm, with IoT devices, cloud-based solutions, and digital tools becoming essential in schools and universities. Higher education institutions offer online degree programs, including affordable college degrees and online MBA degrees. Test preparation, vocational programs, and e-learning solutions are also popular. However, challenges like inadequate internet access and slow loading times persist. Ongoing efforts to deploy 5G networks and innovative learning solutions, such as AI-based learning, AR, and VR, are addressing these issues. E-learning market statistics show continued growth, with e-learning market companies providing cost-effective training methods for businesses and educational institutions. Remote learning solutions and interactive learning platforms are the future of education and training.

The US e-learning market has been shaped by the adoption of advanced technologies, including virtual assistants, AR, and VR. These technologies have transformed e-learning by enabling dynamic and efficient learning through devices like Google Glass, Oculus Rift, and Apple Watch. AR and VR systems offer learning experiences by simulating virtual environments and placing learners in roleplay situations. This customized approach enhances engagement and improves learning outcomes. The implementation of these technologies has significantly evolved the e-learning landscape in the US.

Market Challenges

The E-Learning market in the US is growing rapidly, with a focus on digitalizing K-12 education and higher education. Companies like VIPKID lead the way, providing digital learning solutions for students. Schools and universities are deploying cloud-based solutions for course delivery in a virtual environment. IoT devices and smartphones are used as digital tools for teaching and learning. However, challenges persist, such as inadequate internet access and slow loading times. E-learning market statistics show ongoing efforts to overcome these issues with 5G networks and innovative learning solutions. E-learning market companies offer cost-effective training methods through e-learning platforms, including interactive learning platforms with AI, AR, and VR. Vocational programs and academic courses are available online, making education more accessible and affordable for students. E-learning solutions provide standardized training and educational content for corporations, enhancing training and development.

In the US e-learning market, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) have emerged as a popular alternative due to their open and free access. This affordability sets MOOCs apart from traditional e-learning, making them a cost-effective option for learners. Vendors providing e-learning face intense competition as MOOCs offer community support, a vast selection of content, and semi-syncronicity. Modern MOOCs incorporate analytics, engaging designs, and provide verified certificates and diplomas from reputable institutions and businesses. Functionally and engagement-wise, MOOCs are comparable to e-learning.

Segment Overview

This e-learning market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 On premise

1.2 Cloud End-user 2.1 Higher education

2.2 Corporate

2.3 K12 Product 3.1 Content

3.2 Technology

3.3 Services Geography 4.1 North America

1.1 On premise- The on-premises deployment type is the most common method for delivering e-learning in the US market. This deployment model significantly impacts the growth of the e-learning market in the US. Corporations and educational institutions, major consumers in the market, prefer on-premises solutions due to enhanced control over data and technology. Large players dominate the on-premises segment, but small and medium-sized businesses also offer specialized e-learning solutions. The US e-learning market's expansion is driven by the increasing demand for secure and dependable learning solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic's trend of remote work and learning has further boosted the growth of the on-premises deployment type. As a result, the on-premises segment is expected to continue its steady expansion throughout the forecast period, catering to the rising demand for reliable and secure learning solutions among businesses and educational institutions.

Research Analysis

The E-learning market in the US is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors like childhood education and K-12 education. Public-private funding is driving the digitalization of classrooms, making education more accessible and cost-effective. Companies like VIPKID are leading the way in children's language learning, while educational institutions are adopting e-learning solutions for course delivery. Electronic gadgets such as computers, PCBs, LEDs, and high-performance adhesives are essential components in creating an e-learning experience. However, challenges such as inadequate internet access and slow loading times persist, necessitating ongoing efforts to improve remote learning solutions. The e-learning market statistics show a promising future, with 5G networks set to revolutionize the way we teach and learn. E-learning market companies are continually innovating to provide cost-effective training methods for higher education and professional development. Despite these advancements, face-to-face interaction remains an essential aspect of education, and e-learning solutions must strive to replicate its benefits.

Market Research Overview

The E-Learning market in the US is experiencing significant growth, particularly in areas such as childhood education and K-12 education. Public-private funding is driving the digitalization of classrooms, with education institutes embracing cloud-based solutions and IoT devices for smart education. Higher education and test preparation are also benefiting from e-learning, with virtual environments and digital tools enabling cost-effective training methods. However, challenges such as inadequate internet access and slow loading times persist. Innovative learning solutions, including AI-based learning and remote learning solutions, are ongoing efforts to address these challenges. E-learning platforms are offering interactive learning experiences through digital content, online education market, and mobile and rapid e-learning. Vocational programs and corporate learning are also adopting e-learning for affordable and standardized training. The market is expected to continue growing, with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) enhancing the learning experience.

