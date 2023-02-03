E-learning market recorded 15.45% growth between 2021 and 2022; Insights on top countries such as the UK, among others - Technavio

Feb 03, 2023, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK is the leading market in Europe and contributes to the top education services among the different countries. The UK Educational Services sector comprises establishments that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. This instruction and training are provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers. In the wake of the pandemic in 2020, most institutions of higher education have shuttered their physical campuses for the academic year and moved their summer sessions online. To know more, Buy the Report
Online education systems experienced lucrative growth opportunities despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Market players in online education leveraged the lockdown situation by launching a wide range of e-learning solutions. Vendors of online education use technologies such as artificial intelligence and the cloud to improve the learning process and increase productivity. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the trend of online education strategies was beneficial for schools and colleges. Key companies offered smart learning solutions, which fueled the growth of the global e-learning market. Owing to such factors, the growth of the global e-learning market is expected to continue during the forecast period. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!
The UK is one of the top key country contributors to the global e-learning market. The market is segmented by end-user (higher education, corporate, and k-12) and geography (APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe). The global e-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.35% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1.72 trillion.
The major vendors for the global e-learning market include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, GBS Corporate Training, Global Health eLearning Center, iEnergizer, Infopro Learning Inc., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. among others. To know about the vendor offerings, Request a PDF Sample!
The learning process enhancements in the academic sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing in-house content development may impede the market growth.
- The academic e-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 147.89 billion. The report offers information on several market vendors, including 51Talk English International Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EF Education First Ltd., and inlingua International Ltd.
- The self-paced e-learning market size is expected to increase by USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61%. The report offers information on several market vendors, including 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Aptara Inc., Berlitz Corp., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., e Careers Ltd., Encompass Safety Solutions Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc.
E-learning Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industry across APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors
E-learning Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.72 trillion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
15.45
Regional analysis
APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, GBS Corporate Training, Global Health eLearning Center, iEnergizer, Infopro Learning Inc., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Adobe Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Articulate Global Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Articulate Global Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Articulate Global Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Articulate Global Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Cengage Learning Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Cengage Learning Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Cengage Learning Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Cengage Learning Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 104: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 City and Guilds Group
- Exhibit 109: City and Guilds Group - Overview
- Exhibit 110: City and Guilds Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: City and Guilds Group - Key offerings
- 10.8 Instructure Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Instructure Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Instructure Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Instructure Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Exhibit 115: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Pearson Plc
- Exhibit 119: Pearson Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Pearson Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: Skillsoft Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Skillsoft Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Skillsoft Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.
- Exhibit 126: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 135: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations
