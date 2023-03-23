E-learning Market size in Europe to grow by USD 53.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market in Europe size is estimated to grow by USD 53.27 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.14% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications, increasing emphasis on personalized learning, and rapid adoption of digital platform-enabled education.

E-learning Market in Europe Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market in Europe 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, Including Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cegos Group, Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Richardson Consulting Group, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12), product (packaged content and solutions), and geography (UK, Germany, and the Rest of Europe)

Geographic Overview

Several vendors like Pearson and Cengage Learning Holdings, offer a range of e-learning content solutions in the country. There is a growing shift toward personalized education in the UK over the last few years. Schools, colleges, and universities are increasingly adopting digital technology in their teaching curriculum. Furthermore, the growing focus by the UK government on the development of the education technology sector in the country has aided the growth in the adoption of digital learning in educational institutions.

E-learning Market In Europe – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications is a major driver supporting the e-learning market in Europe .

Assessments on the e-learning courses help evaluate the level of subject proficiency of learners, and aid in building learner awareness about their progress in learning a subject concept. E-learning courses enable learners to re-study the sections of subject content they have scored less during the assessment.

Vendors certify learners after the completion of their e-learning courses based on grades achieved in assessments.

Certificates received on specific subjects from vendors help learners build their credentials for future job opportunities.

Hence, regular assessments of the subject knowledge efficiency and certifications are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

High development costs of e-learning courses are a major factor hindering the e-learning market in Europe .

The development and design cost of e-learning courses is based on the instructional design model chosen.

For instance, the language course designed for children includes basic words and video graphics and for students at higher education levels, it includes more short lectures and direct conversations with tutors.

E-learning courses are to be updated on a regular basis to meet the changing technologies and market trends and to sustain competition in the growing e-learning market.

On average, the cost associated with the production of online course content for an hour is around USD 18,000 .

. The high development cost of e-learning courses is likely to slow down the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Geographic Overview - The UK was the major market share holder in Europe in 2021. Several vendors, such as Pearson Plc and Cengage Learning Inc., offer a range of e-learning content solutions in the country. There has been a growing shift toward personalized education in the UK in recent years. Schools, colleges, and universities increasingly adopt digital technology in their teaching curriculum. Furthermore, the increased focus by the UK government on the development of the education technology sector in the country has aided the adoption of digital learning in educational institutions.

E-learning market in Europe - Vendor Insights

Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Adobe Inc. - The company offers Captive under learning hubb for e-learning.

Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers Storyline 3 for e-learning to create interactive courses for any device.

Cegos Group - The company offers Cegos e-learning catalog on soft skills to provide a highly interactive and stimulating experience.

E-learning Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 53.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.26 Regional analysis Europe Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cegos Group, Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Richardson Consulting Group, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

