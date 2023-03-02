E-learning market size in the UK is estimated to grow by USD 11.57 billion between 2021 and 2026; Evolving opportunities with Adobe inc., City and Guilds Group. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market in the UK is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.27% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11.57 billion. Adobe inc., City and Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand inc., D2L Corp., Day One Technologies Ltd., John Wiley and Sons inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., McGraw Hill, SAP SE, Skillsoft Ltd., First Media Solutions Ltd., Learning Pool, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Looop Online Ltd., Sponge Group Holdings Ltd., Thoma Bravo LP, Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Virtual College Ltd., Walkgrove Ltd., and WillowDNA are among some of the major market participants - Request the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market in UK

Key Vendor Offerings -

Adobe inc - The company offers E-learning solutions where one can speed up course creation using automated branching and by copying the appearance and style of one object and applying it to another.

The company offers E-learning solutions where one can speed up course creation using automated branching and by copying the appearance and style of one object and applying it to another. Cornerstone OnDemand inc. - The company offers E-learning solutions that provide people with virtual and in-person instructor-led training sessions, eLearning, and playlists that work for organizations of all sizes.

The company offers E-learning solutions that provide people with virtual and in-person instructor-led training sessions, eLearning, and playlists that work for organizations of all sizes. Learning Pool - The company offers E-learning solutions that use established adaptive digital technology to deliver a more effective learning experience for both students and educators across over 90 disciplines.

To know about other major vendor offerings - Request the Latest sample report

E-learning market in the UK 2022-2026: Scope

The e-learning market report covers the following areas:

What`s New for 2022?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

E-learning market in the UK -

The learning process enhancements in the academic sector are one of the key drivers supporting the UK e-learning market growth.

Digital learning tools like e-learning solutions and systems are enabling personalized learning for students, thereby boosting their engagement and skills.

Educational technology solutions are becoming popular among higher education institutions.

Different types of assessment methods in educational institutions have been introduced, and the student-centric learning model has gained wider recognition and adoption. As a result, developments such as the personalization of learning processes and adaptive learning have gained momentum.

Students can pursue the required courses according to their timeline. The flexible timeline of e-learning courses provides learners with instant access to course materials as per their requirements. Such factors will escalate the UK e-learning market growth during the forecast period.

E-learning market in the UK 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027. The market has been segmented by product and end-user.

Product

Packaged content



Solutions

The e-learning market share growth in the UK by the packaged content segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes e-books, simulations, and various videos for e-learning. Based on the requirements of the end-users vendors provide customized learning materials. Institutions and organizations increasingly prefer packaged content over traditional printed textbooks because of the cost benefits and better access to a wider range of learning materials in any discipline. Hence, such benefits of packaged content will drive the UK e-learning market growth during the forecast period.

End-user Outlook

K-12



Higher education



Corporate

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise - Request the Latest sample report

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

RELATED REPORTS

The e-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.35% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1.72 trillion . This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (higher education, corporate, and k-12) and geography (APAC, MEA, North America , South America , and Europe ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.35% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (higher education, corporate, and k-12) and geography (APAC, MEA, , , and ). The k-12 online tutoring market in the UK is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% between 2021 and 2025. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4.50 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring) and course (assessments and subjects).

E-learning market in the UK 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the e-learning market in the UK growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning market in the UK size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning market in the UK

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-learning market in the UK, vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

E-learning Market In The UK Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.7 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., City and Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Day One Technologies Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., McGraw Hill, SAP SE, Skillsoft Ltd., First Media Solutions Ltd., Learning Pool, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Looop Online Ltd., Sponge Group Holdings Ltd., Thoma Bravo LP, Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Virtual College Ltd., Walkgrove Ltd., and WillowDNA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on UK: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on UK: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Packaged content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Packaged content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 K -12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 39: Chart on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 59: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 City and Guilds Group

Exhibit 64: City and Guilds Group - Overview



Exhibit 65: City and Guilds Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 66: City and Guilds Group - Key offerings

10.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Exhibit 67: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 70: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: D2L Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 73: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Day One Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Day One Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Day One Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 76: Day One Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 77: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Exhibit 81: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 82: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Segment focus

10.10 McGraw Hill

Exhibit 85: McGraw Hill - Overview



Exhibit 86: McGraw Hill - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: McGraw Hill - Key offerings

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 88: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 89: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 90: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 91: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Skillsoft Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Skillsoft Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Skillsoft Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Skillsoft Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 96: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 97: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio