E Learning Market Size in US is to grow by USD 56.44 billion from 2023 to 2028, Market growth at 16.48% CAGR expected during the forecast period, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market in US is to grow by USD 56.44 billion from 2023 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Learning Market in US 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 144 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.48% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 56.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 15.54

The educational landscape in the US has undergone rapid transformation in recent years. The rise of e-learning courses and distance learning programs has enhanced educational accessibility, providing cost-effective alternatives to traditional university courses. There is a growing demand for innovative learning formats like AR-based e-learning and blended learning, potentially challenging traditional educational methods. Additionally, the convenience of e-learning appeals to individuals with busy lifestyles and those returning to education after dropping out.

The market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud), and end-user (higher education, corporate, and K12).

The market share growth in the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the US, on-premises delivery is the predominant method for E-learning, significantly influencing the market. The sector is expected to witness steady growth, driven by a heightened demand for secure and reliable learning solutions. While large players dominate, numerous small and medium-sized businesses also contribute specialized E-learning solutions. Corporations and educational institutions, seeking secure learning solutions, continue to drive the growth of on-premises deployment.

Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Infopro Learning Inc., Udemy Inc., VitalSource Technologies LLC, 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Articulate Global Inc., eLearning Co. Inc., iEnergizer, Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., and Stylus Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are key companies.

The advent of advanced technologies is an emerging trend shaping market growth.

Competition from MOOCs is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters.

Adobe Inc. - The company offers E-learning courses such as executive programs, master's programs, bachelor's programs, computer science, python, AI, and many more.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - The company offers E-learning platforms such as Adobe Learning Manager, Adobe Captivate, and Adobe Connect.

Analyst Review

The Ever-Expanding Growth Of The eLearning Market in the US reflects a profound revolution in education. With the surge in technological advancements, online courses, webinars, and digital resources, the global eLearning market size continues to soar. Educational content is now more accessible than ever, catering to changing educational preferences and learners' diverse needs. The demand for flexible learning options is met through electronic technologies, offering training in a classroom setting or remotely. According to Statista, the US eLearning market witnesses remarkable growth, driven by the acquisition of knowledge and skills. This trend underscores the necessity for technological advancements and underscores the significance of online courses in meeting evolving educational demands.

The US E Learning market is experiencing a rapid expansion, marking it as a global phenomenon. Across every region, this industry is witnessing substantial growth across various sectors. This growth isn't just about the market, but also about personal development. Key drivers of this expansion include factors like continuous expansion, accessibility, and flexibility. Accessibility, driven by widespread internet connection, ensures that education becomes more inclusive, catering to individuals from diverse backgrounds. Moreover, the flexibility of eLearning accommodates students juggling studies with work or other commitments, making it equally appealing to professionals seeking personal development. This blend of factors propels the eLearning market forward, shaping the future of education and skill enhancement.

The US E Learning market continues to flourish, driven by the imperative of cost-efficiency and the increasing demand for personalized learning experiences. Traditional classroom-based education is gradually making way for diverse learning formats offered by organizations through learning platforms. Large-scale training programs are being revolutionized through AI integration, catering to individual learners' needs and learning styles. Content is becoming more dynamic, with video courses and interactive modules gaining popularity. In this dynamic landscape, Lifelong learning is not just a choice but a necessity, given the ever-evolving job market. Individuals are embracing eLearning opportunities to stay competitive. The eLearning Market's Future Growth Prospects remain promising, with data indicating sustained expansion fueled by innovation and adaptability.

The corporate e-learning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 153.41 billion.

The Global Academic E-learning Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 147.89 billion.

