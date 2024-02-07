E-Learning Market size in US is to grow by USD 56.44 billion from 2023 to 2028, The evolved learning and education landscape to boost market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market in US is to grow by USD 56.44 billion from 2023 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the evolved learning and education landscape. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Learning Market in US 2024-2028
The educational landscape in the US has undergone rapid transformation in recent years. The rise of e-learning courses and distance learning programs has enhanced educational accessibility, providing cost-effective alternatives to traditional university courses. There is a growing demand for innovative learning formats like AR-based e-learning and blended learning, potentially challenging traditional educational methods. Additionally, the convenience of e-learning appeals to individuals with busy lifestyles and those returning to education after dropping out.

The market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud), and end-user (higher education, corporate, and K12).

  • The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the US, on-premises delivery is the predominant method for E-learning, significantly influencing the market. The sector is anticipated to witness steady growth, driven by a heightened demand for secure and reliable learning solutions. While large players dominate, numerous small and medium-sized businesses also contribute specialized E-learning solutions. Corporations and educational institutions, seeking secure learning solutions, continue to drive the growth of on-premises deployment.

Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Infopro Learning Inc., Udemy Inc., VitalSource Technologies LLC, 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Articulate Global Inc., eLearning Co. Inc., iEnergizer, Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., and Stylus Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are key companies.

  • The advent of advanced technologies is an emerging trend shaping market growth.
  • Competition from MOOCs is a significant challenge restricting market growth. 

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View a Free Sample Report

The e-learning market in US covers the following areas:

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital learning solutions and virtual classrooms facilitate interactive and engaging learning experiences

E-learning offers various benefits in education and training. It provides flexibility and accessibility through online education platforms and distance learning programs, allowing learners to study remotely and at their own pace. E-learning technology enhances the educational experience by offering digital learning solutions and virtual classrooms, facilitating interactive and engaging learning experiences. The EdTech industry plays a crucial role in developing and improving remote education tools and online learning platforms, contributing to the advancement of education through technology.

Related Reports

The corporate e-learning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 153.41 billion

The Global Academic E-learning Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 147.89 billion

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Deployment

Segmentation by End-user

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

