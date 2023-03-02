E-Learning market size in US to grow by USD 48.4 billion from 2022 to 2027; Driven by evolved learning and education landscape - Technavio

Mar 02, 2023, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK , March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market size in US is estimated to increase by USD 48.4 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.39% during the forecast period. The market is driven by evolved learning and education landscape. The education industry in the US has evolved rapidly over recent years. The advent of e-learning courses and distance learning programs has improved affordability and provided more easy access to education. Besides, dropouts and people having hectic lifestyles are finding the e-learning ecosystem to be more comfortable than traditional education. Also, innovative courses such as AR-based e-learning and blended learning are increasingly becoming popular in the US. All these factors are supporting the growth of the e-learning market in the US.
E-learning market in US – Vendor Analysis
A few prominent vendors that offer e-learning in us in the market are:
- D2L Corp. - The company offers e-learning such as D2L Brightspace.
- Docebo Inc. - The company offers e-learning such as Docebo learning suite.
- RELX Plc - The company offers e-learning such as mobile learning.
E-Learning Market in US - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (content, technology, and services), end-user (higher education, corporate, and K12), and deployment (On premise and Cloud).
- The market growth in the content segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing need for high-quality e-learning content to improve brand value and gain a competitive advantage is driving the growth of the segment. Also, increased investments by vendors to provide high-quality content and maximize their ROI and brand visibility are driving the growth of the segment.
E-Learning Market in US – Market Dynamics
Key Trends – The advent of advanced technologies is the key trend in the market. The market is witnessing the incorporation of advanced technologies such as virtual assistants, AR, and VR into e-learning products by vendors. The incorporation of these technologies is creating novel ways of engaging learners by stimulating virtual environments and providing a customized learning experience. For instance, the incorporation of VR allows learners to virtually travel to any historical location and have an immersive, appealing, and engaging learning experience. Such technological advances will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges – The growing competition from MOOCs is the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. The popularity of MOOCs is increasing among end-users are they are cost-effective when compared with e-learning. MOOCs offer free access, community support, and a wide variety of content, which is attracting several learners. Also, in terms of functionality and learner engagement, modern MOOCs are comparable to e-learning. All these factors are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
What are the key data covered in this e-learning market in US report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-learning market in US between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the e-learning market in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the e-learning market across US
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning market vendors in US
- The online tutoring services market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,585.08 million. The increasing expenditure on tutoring is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of quality training may impede the market growth.
- The online vocational courses market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21,546.78 million. The growing advantages of online learning are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inadequate cybersecurity measures may impede the market growth.
|
E-Learning Market in US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.39%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 48.4 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
15.49
|
Key countries
|
US and North America
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Articulate Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Infopro Learning Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Udemy Inc, VitalSource Technologies LLC, 2U Inc., iEnergizer, Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., and TAL Education Group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
