E-learning Market Size to Grow by  USD 1.72 trillion at a CAGR of 16.35% |Learning process enhancements in the academic sector to boost market growth| Technavio

E-learning Market Report Key Highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 15.45%

Key market segments: End-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12), and Geography (APAC, MEA, North America , South America , and Europe )

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 34%

E-learning Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Microlearning

Microlearning refers to learning using bite-sized content. In microlearning, all topics of the course are split into smaller pieces that consist of videos, audio, texts, or infographics. Microlearning offers concise and relevant content and helps address the knowledge gap of the student.

E-learning Market Challenge

Growing in-house content development

In-house content developers create a few courses with instructors, add plenty of images and videos, and modify according to learner engagement and feedback. Third-party content providers are challenged because of the demand for courseware as content can be developed by in-house subject matter experts. The increase in the development of in-house content is expected to affect the global eLearning market adversely.

Key market vendors insights

The E-learning market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovation to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cengage Learning Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City and Guilds Group

GBS Corporate Training

Global Health eLearning Center

iEnergizer

Infopro Learning Inc.

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

MPS Ltd.

Regional Market Analysis

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.

The increasing internet connectivity and innovation in this region will facilitate the e-learning market growth in North America over the forecast period.

E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.72 tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.45 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, GBS Corporate Training, Global Health eLearning Center, iEnergizer, Infopro Learning Inc., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 K -12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 36: Chart on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 93: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

Exhibit 98: Articulate Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Articulate Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Articulate Global Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Cengage Learning Inc.

Exhibit 101: Cengage Learning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Cengage Learning Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Cengage Learning Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 104: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 City and Guilds Group

Exhibit 109: City and Guilds Group - Overview



Exhibit 110: City and Guilds Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: City and Guilds Group - Key offerings

10.8 Instructure Inc.

Exhibit 112: Instructure Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Instructure Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Instructure Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 115: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 119: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Skillsoft Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Skillsoft Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Skillsoft Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

Exhibit 126: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

