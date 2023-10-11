E-learning Market size to grow by USD 192.79 billion between 2022 -2027 | Get a complete overview of the E-learning with the bundle reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-learning Market is projected to increase by USD 192.79 billion with a CAGR of 15.87% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The rise in cost-effective content development drive market growth for E-learning, but rising adoption of open-source platforms may hinder progress. An emerging trend is the rise of Industry 4.0, which holds promise for sustainability in the market. The report analyzes market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (higher education, K12, and corporate), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-learning Market 2023-2027

Academic E-Learning Market: The Global Academic E-learning Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 147.89 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (higher education and k12), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market: The K-12 blended e-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,4941.2 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hardware, content, system, solutions, and others), application (pre-primary school, primary school, middle school, and high school), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Self-paced E-learning Market: The self-paced e-learning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.64% between 2022 and 2027, and size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,960.68 million. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. It also extensively covers market segmentation by product (packaged content and services), end-user (students and employees), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Corporate E-Learning Market: The corporate e-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.19% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 44,908.64 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (services, manufacturing, retail, and others), Deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa).

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market: The e-learning IT infrastructure market share is expected to increase by USD 164.56 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 15%. This report extensively covers e-learning IT infrastructure market segmentations by category (connectivity, hardware, and software) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

