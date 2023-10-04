E-learning Market to grow by USD 192.79 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 51Talk Online Education Group, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and Aptara Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market is estimated to grow by USD 192.79 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.87%. The e-learning market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer e-learning market are 51Talk Online Education Group, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Aptara Inc., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., Docebo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Hive Learning Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., LearnWorlds CY Ltd., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Sanako Oy, Skillsoft Corp., and Teachable Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-learning Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • 51Talk Online Education Group - The company offers E-learning solutions for English education with live online English lessons.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - The company offers e-learning solutions through its Ambow HybriU platform.
  • Aptara Inc. - The company offers e-learning solutions such as corporate learning and performance solutions.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth by 2027. In the US, where it is an educational process as well as a medium in which students benefit from new technologies, E-Learning models are increasingly being adopted. In addition, to enhance flexibility in the teaching profession, there is an increasing number of investments by companies in new technologies. These tools provide students with the ability to learn using technology while being able to experience a virtual learning environment to develop an adequate comfort level within this area. For example, Florida Virtual School is an online school specifically designed for personalized learning and is accessible to public, private, and home-schooled students for K- twelfth. Additionally, several companies such as Aims Digital and Solo Learning offer a variety of products and services to provide meaningful learning experiences. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- Learning process enhancements in the academic sector
  • Key Trend - Increase in adoption of microlearning
  • Major Challenges - Rising adoption of open-source platform

 Market Segmentation

  • By Deployment, the market is classified into on-premises and cloud. The on-premises segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The classic context in which e-learning infrastructures and applications are set up and operated by the company's own servers or data centers can be referred to as an on-premises segment. Businesses that have a strong data security and compliance need are increasingly taking up on-premises segmentation. The broader data management and customization options provided by on-premises deployments allow the online learning solution to be customized to an organization's specific needs. Additionally, it facilitates larger upfront costs for hardware licenses, software, and IT infrastructure maintenance. Some of the key businesses adopting on-premises segmentation include government, healthcare, and finance. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

E-learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.87%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

15.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

