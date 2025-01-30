E-Learning Market to Grow by USD 326.9 Billion (2025-2029) as Learning Enhancements in Academics Boost Growth, Report on How AI is Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global e-learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 326.9 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. Learning process enhancements in academic sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in adoption of microlearning. However, growing in-house content development poses a challenge. Key market players include 51Talk Online Education Group, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Aptara Inc., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Inc., Designing Digitally Inc., Docebo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Hive Learning Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., LearnWorlds CY Ltd., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, SAI360 Inc, Sanako, Skillsoft Corp., and Teachable Inc..

E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.9% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 326.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, India, UK, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Brazil, and Italy Key companies profiled 51Talk Online Education Group, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Aptara Inc., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Inc., Designing Digitally Inc., Docebo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Hive Learning Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., LearnWorlds CY Ltd., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, SAI360 Inc, Sanako, Skillsoft Corp., and Teachable Inc.

Market Driver

The E-learning Market is experiencing significant growth, with digital health learning being a key trend. Canada Health Infoway's investment in e-learning technologies is driving innovation in the healthcare sector. Technology is transforming the way providers deliver education, with mobile learning gaining popularity. Higher education sectors, corporates, and even K-12 education are embracing e-learning through Learning Management Systems (LMS) and cloud-based solutions. Despite challenges like slow internet connections, e-learning continues to advance. The rise of electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and connected vehicles is increasing IP traffic, creating new opportunities for e-learning content providers like Udacity, Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Skillsoft, Udemy Business, and Percipio platform. The BYOD trend in the corporate segment is also fueling demand for LMS technology. Google, IBM, and other tech giants are investing in cloud technology to offer online education platforms and virtual classrooms. Machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are revolutionizing test preparation and academic learning. Smartphones and IoT devices are making e-learning more accessible than ever before.

Microlearning is a modern approach to e-learning that involves consuming content in small, manageable pieces. This method is gaining popularity among educational institutions and corporations due to its focus on personalization and adaptive learning. In microlearning, course topics are broken down into shorter segments, typically consisting of videos, audio, texts, or infographics. These sessions are usually 5-10 minutes long, making them ideal for learners with busy schedules. Microlearning also includes interactive elements like quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery to enhance engagement and knowledge retention. By providing concise and relevant content, microlearning helps learners address their knowledge gaps effectively. As a result, academic e-learning vendors are increasingly incorporating microlearning course content into their offerings.

Market Challenges

The E-learning Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in digital health learning. Canada Health Infoway is leading the charge, investing in technology to enhance provider education. However, challenges persist, such as slow internet connections and the need for mobile learning in the higher education sectors and corporates. LMS technology and cloud-based systems are popular solutions, but providers must navigate the BYOD trend and integrate with IoT devices and cloud-based solutions. E-learning content providers like Udacity, Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Skillsoft, Udemy Business, and the Percipio platform are key players. Technology advancements like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are transforming online education platforms into virtual classrooms. Despite these advancements, challenges remain in test preparation, academic sectors, and K-12 education, requiring continued innovation and investment.

E-learning market is witnessing significant growth as companies and educational institutions adopt digital solutions for learning and development. Blended e-learning, which combines online study materials and related services with online platforms, is a popular approach. Tools like Adobe Captivate, Articulate Storyline, and Gomo Learning are used by organizations such as Tesco, The Open University, Comcast University, and Roche Diagnostics for creating and customizing e-learning content. These platforms enable updates, variations, and translations, ensuring powerful digital learning experiences. In-house content developers collaborate with instructors to create engaging courses, incorporating images, videos, and modifying content based on learner feedback. Schools and universities leverage these tools to evaluate student engagement, track results, and obtain valuable feedback, enhancing the overall learning experience.

Segment Overview

This e-learning market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Higher education

1.2 Corporate

1.3 K -12 Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Higher education- E-learning solutions are increasingly adopted by schools and higher education institutions to deliver digital education and training. Cloud-based Learning Management Systems (LMSs), such as Talent LMS, are popular among universities for documenting and tracking online courses. NIIT, MIT, and Yale University are examples of institutions producing e-learning content using content authoring tools. BYOD policies simplify technology implementation, offering new channels for campus information and applications. The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) facilitates global education, while companies like Pearson and McGraw-Hill offer e-learning services, including assessments, analytics, digital badges, and learning models, to optimize curriculum and test preparation. Both e-learning content and test preparation are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The E-Learning market in the digital health sector is experiencing significant growth, with Canada Health Infoway leading the charge in implementing digital health learning solutions. Providers in the healthcare industry are increasingly adopting mobile learning and cloud-based LMS systems to enhance training and education. Higher education sectors and corporates are also embracing e-learning technologies, driving demand for high-quality e-learning content. Despite the advancements, challenges persist, such as slow internet connections in some areas. However, innovation continues to thrive, with the emergence of e-learning content providers like Udacity, Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Skillsoft, Udemy Business, and the Percipio platform. The BYOD trend in the corporate segment is further fueling the adoption of e-learning, as employees use their own devices for professional development. The future of e-learning is bright, with emerging technologies like electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and connected vehicles generating new opportunities for IP traffic and e-learning applications.

Market Research Overview

The E-learning Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of digital health learning and advancements in technology. Canada Health Infoway's initiatives are driving the digital transformation of healthcare education. Mobile learning is becoming increasingly popular, with higher education sectors and corporates embracing the trend. Learning Management Systems (LMS) and cloud-based solutions are the backbone of this industry. However, challenges such as slow internet connections persist, especially in developing countries. E-learning technologies, including LMS technology, are revolutionizing test preparation and academic learning. Udacity, Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Skillsoft, Udemy Business, and the Percipio platform are leading e-learning content providers. The corporate segment is a major contributor to the market, with Google, IBM, and others investing heavily in cloud technology and IoT devices. Machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are also transforming online education platforms and virtual classrooms. The BYOD trend and the integration of smartphones are further expanding the market's reach.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Higher Education



Corporate



K-12

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

