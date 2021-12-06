E-Learning Market to Reach $840.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 17.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "E-Learning Market by Provider (Content and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Course (Primary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Online Certification and Professional Course, Test Preparation), and End User (Academic, Corporate and Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global e-learning industry was estimated at $197.00 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $840.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Remote learning trends enforced by the global pandemic and surge in adoption of smart phones & cellular technology drive the growth of the global e-learning market. On the other hand, lower interaction with fellow learners and peers restrains the growth to some extent. However, cost-effectiveness of e-learning models is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario

Rise in adoption of digital technologies among various academic institutions, during the pandemic, impacted the global E-learning market positively.

This trend is quite likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The content segment to retain the lion's share

On the basis of provider, the content segment held the major share in 2020, garnering around three-fourths of the global e-learning market, due to rise in digitization among the public and private sectors and adoption of online tutoring and digital content delivery in several business organizations. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.5% throughout the forecast period. On-going transformations across the countries from analog to digital bases of information exchange boosts the growth of the segment.

The cloud segment to dominate by 2030

On the basis of deployment mode, the cloud segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the global e-learning market, as it enables educators to upload vast quantities of e-learning content in various types and formats such as videos, texts, presentations, quizzes, and questionnaires. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.

North America, held the major share in 2020

By region, the e-learning industry across North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global e-learning market, owing to growth in demand for distance learning. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% throughout the forecast period. Developments of technology such as deployment of web & cloud-based platforms and increase in adoption of e-learning methods in the province drives the growth of the market.

Key players in the industry

Aptara Inc.

Articulate Global, LLC

CERTPOINT

SAP SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Adobe

D2L Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

