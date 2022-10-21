E-Liquid Market Size Worth $3+ Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 11+% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " E-Liquid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Flavor, Base Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography", the global e-liquid market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 to USD 3.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.25% between 2022 and 2028.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of E-Liquid Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015935/

Global E-Liquid Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 3.1 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.25% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Flavor, Base Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Black Note, Inc., eLiquitech, a Tobacco Technology, Inc., Pure Labs, ZampleBox LLC., USA Vape Lab, Molecule Labs, Inc., JUUL Labs, Inc., Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC, eZy-e, Elda Liquids Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global E-Liquid Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00015935/

Browse key market insights spread across 150 pages with list of tables & list of figures from the report, "E-Liquid Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Flavor [Tobacco, Fruits, Mint and Others], Base Type [Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, and Blended], Distribution Channel [Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others], and Geography" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/e-liquid-market

Black Note, Inc.; eLiquitech, a Tobacco Technology, Inc.; Pure Labs; ZampleBox LLC.; and USA Vape Lab are among the key global e-liquid market players profiled during the study. Several other major companies were studied and analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the global e-liquid market and its ecosystem.

Vaping devices containing e-liquids enhance an individual's tobacco consumption experience. E-liquid products are available in various flavors such as mint, fruits, and chocolates. Water, nicotine, flavoring agent, and propylene glycol or vegetable glycerin are a few major ingredients used in the formulations of e-liquid products. Growing awareness regarding the availability of a variety of alternative products to cigarette smoking and increasing consumers preference for e-liquids with a low level of toxicants drive the global e-liquid market growth. In addition, rising consumer demand for technologically advanced e-cigarette products with innovative formulation-based e-liquids is likely to accelerate the product demand during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00015935/

E-liquid bases are composed of propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or a blended version of propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin ingredients. Users can instantly inhale fumes by using e-cigarette containing propylene glycol-based e-liquids. In addition, propylene glycol-based e-liquids help users in gaining a deep smoking sensation. These aspects are primarily responsible for the significant consumer demand for the e-cigarettes containing propylene glycol globally. However, incidence of allergic reactions to the users' skin due to propylene glycol-based e-cigarettes limits the product demand worldwide. Vegetable glycerin or blended version-based e-liquids are gaining popularity as consumers are increasingly switching their vaping preferences toward vegetable glycerin-based e-liquids. In addition, rising focus of manufacturers on developing innovative formulation-based blended e-liquids is expected to accelerate the global e-liquid market growth in the coming years.

E-liquids are available in different product types such as bottled, prefilled, and disposable. Key companies involved in the global e-liquid market, such as eLiquitech and Pure Labs, witnessed significant consumer demand for the bottled e-liquids over the recent years, as users can quickly and instantly refill their vape tanks by such products. In addition, increasing trend of using do-it-yourself (DIY) bottled vape juices is expected to accelerate the global e-liquid market growth during 2022–2028. Consumer demand for disposable and prefilled e-liquids is mainly driven by the cost-effectiveness of such products over other product types.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00015935

Rising adoption of the vegetable glycerin-based e-liquid and e-cigarette products to quit tobacco consumption habit is likely to favor the global e-liquid market growth over the forthcoming years. However, closure of tobacco shops and supermarkets due to the COVID-19 outbreak-related lockdown posed challenges to the key players operating in the global e-liquid market. After the ease of lockdown restrictions, the market has witnessed accelerated growth due to the reopening of the convenience stores and supermarkets globally.

From the regional perspective, North America dominated the e-liquid market with ~41% market share in 2021. The global market growth in the region is majorly attributed to the significant demand for e-cigarettes and e-liquid products across the US and Canada. In addition, presence of key players, such as USA Vape Labs and ZampleBox LLC., in the US and Canada results in significant revenue generation from such products in North America.

Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Global E-Liquid Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015935/

Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Spiral Membrane Market – The global spiral membrane market size is expected to grow from US$ 7.6 billion in 2022 to US$ 14.2 billion in 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Thermal Interface Materials Market - The global thermal interface materials market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.9 billion in 2021 to US$ 6.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2022 and 2028.

High Purity Alumina Market - The global high purity alumina market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.1 billion in 2021 to US$ 5.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Battery Separators Market - The global battery separators market size is expected to grow from US$ 5.6 billion in 2022 to US$ 9.5 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2022 and 2028.

Automotive Foam Market – The global automotive foam market size is expected to grow from US$ 56.6 billion in 2021 to US$ 109.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2028.

Wind Energy Market - The global wind energy market size is expected to grow from US$ US$ 156.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Maritime Information Market - The global maritime information market size was valued at US$ 1,882.01 million in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Print Management Software Market - The global print management software market size is projected to grow from US$ 2,000.99 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Diabetes Therapeutics Market - The global diabetes therapeutic market size is expected to grow from USD 58.46 billion in 2021 to USD 91.73 billion by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028.

LED Lighting Market - The global LED lighting market size is expected to grow from US$ 57.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Molded Interconnect Devices Market - The global molded interconnect device (MID) market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,203.5 million in 2021 to US$ 2,711.9 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Digital Education Market - The global digital education market size is expected to grow from US$ 11.62 billion in 2021 to US$ 54.95 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 26.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Biometric System Market - The global biometric system market size is expected to grow from US$ 43 billion in 2021 to US$ 85 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Wifi-as-a-Service Market - The global wi-fi as a service market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.66 billion in 2021 to US$ 13.34 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2022–2028.

Sound Recognition Market - The global sound recognition market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.84 billion in 2021 to US$ 9.70 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Network Transformation Market - The global network transformation market size is expected to grow from US$ 19.27 billion in 2021 to US$ 175.34 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 40.6% between 2022 and 2028.

Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market - The global molded interconnect device (MID) market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,203.5 million in 2021 to US$ 2,711.9 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Data Collection and Labeling Market - The global data collection and labeling market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.82 billion in 2021 to US$ 9.07 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 27.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Customer Data Platform Market - The global customer data platform market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,672.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 14,847.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 28.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Vehicle Tracking Systems Market - The global vehicle tracking systems market size is expected to grow from US$ 13.67 billion in 2021 to US$ 23.70 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - The global autonomous last mile delivery market size is expected to grow from US$ 57.67 billion in 2021 to US$ 68.95 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2028.

ISDN Modem Market - The global ISDN modem market size was valued US$ 982.97 thousand in 2022, it is estimated to register a CAGR of -80.6% from 2022 to 2024.

Semiconductor Bonding Market - The global semiconductor bonding market size was valued US$ 669.48 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Recycled Ocean Plastics Market - The global recycled ocean plastics market size was valued at US$ 14,432.91 million in 2022, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028.

EDM Wire Market - The global EDM wire market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,497.50 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Seam Welding Machine Market - The global seam welding machine market size was valued US$ 1,142.87 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Electric Coolant Pump Market - The global electric coolant pump market size was valued US$ 467.46 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Smart Manufacturing Market - The global smart manufacturing market size was valued US$ 258.72 billion in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Respiratory Care Devices Market - The global respiratory care devices market size is expected to grow from US$ 18,114.31 million in 2021 to US$ 32,761.82 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/e-liquid-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners