E-Mail Encryption Market size is set to grow by USD 16.03 billion from 2024-2028, High adoption of cloud-based services to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global E-mail encryption market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.03 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 32.4% during the forecast period.

The email encryption market is thriving, driven by the surge in cloud-based services and the consolidation of security solutions. However, high costs remain a hurdle.

Key Drivers:

Cloud Adoption: Cloud-based encryption is gaining traction due to its affordability and ease of use.

Cloud-based encryption is gaining traction due to its affordability and ease of use. Integrated Security: Bundled solutions combining email encryption with data loss prevention (DLP) offer better functionality and streamline management.

Market Leaders:

McAfee

Barracuda Networks

Check Point

Cisco

Microsoft

Growth Factors:

Cybersecurity Threats: Rising data breaches and phishing attacks are making email encryption essential.

Rising data breaches and phishing attacks are making email encryption essential. Regulations: Data protection mandates are pushing businesses to adopt encryption for secure communication.

Data protection mandates are pushing businesses to adopt encryption for secure communication. Remote Work: The need to secure email communication for remote workforces is fueling market growth.

Market Challenges:

Cost: The total cost of ownership, including licensing, implementation, and maintenance, can be significant.

The total cost of ownership, including licensing, implementation, and maintenance, can be significant. Complexity: Advanced encryption methods can be cumbersome for users, hindering adoption.

Advanced encryption methods can be cumbersome for users, hindering adoption. Compatibility: Ensuring compatibility across different email platforms and devices is an ongoing challenge.

Ensuring compatibility across different email platforms and devices is an ongoing challenge. Phishing Attacks: Encryption needs to stay ahead of evolving phishing tactics.

Future Outlook:

The email encryption market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory as the demand for secure communication remains paramount. Cloud-based solutions and integrated security packages will be key drivers in this market. However, addressing cost concerns and simplifying encryption for users will be crucial for wider adoption.

