E-mart Selects Opteon™ XP40 (R-449A) Low GWP Refrigerant in Korea

WILMINGTON, Del., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with market leading fluoroproducts announced today that Opteon™ XP40 (R-449A), its low global-warming-potential (GWP) hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) refrigerant, has been selected by Korea's largest hypermarket chain, E-mart, for use in their refrigeration systems.

The adoption of low GWP refrigerants is a critical step for E-mart to fulfill its commitment to sustainability. The adoption of Opteon™ XP40 refrigerant will help improve the energy efficiency in E-mart stores across Asia Pacific with added benefits such as product quality to end customers. E-mart is aggressively expanding its scale and aims to have more than 200 stores operating with Opteon™ XP40 refrigerant by 2030.

Opteon™ XP40 provides a non-ozone depleting, low GWP HFO based refrigerant replacement for R-404A, R-407A, and R-22 in commercial refrigeration applications. With a GWP of 1282 (AR5), Opteon™ XP40 refrigerant reduces carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by 67% and improves energy efficiency by up to 12% when compared to R-404A. Additionally, Opteon™ XP40 also reduces CO 2 by 33% when compared to R-407A. The significant reduction in GWP with improving energy efficiency makes Opteon™ XP40 an optimal solution for retailers to stay ahead of global environmental regulations, without sacrificing system performance or long-term sustainability goals.

"It's great to see E-mart proactively securing a long-term, sustainable refrigerant choice ahead of environmental regulations in the Asia Pacific region." said Diego Boeri, vice president of Chemours Fluorochemicals. "Opteon™ XP40 has been widely accepted by many of the world's largest food retailers, and through this, Chemours has built a successful track record in leading and supporting the transition to low GWP refrigerant solutions. We are pleased to see E-mart leading the transition in Korea."

Chemours is proud to offer a full portfolio of low GWP refrigerant solutions to enable customers to meet their regulatory obligations while also achieving economic and environmental sustainability goals. Opteon™ XP40 is part of a broad portfolio of refrigerant solutions for commercial refrigeration, chillers, air conditioning & heat pumps that allow the market to choose the optimal solution to meet their needs.

To learn more about Opteon™ XP40 (R-449A), please visit Opteon.com.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) helps create a colorful, capable and cleaner world through the power of chemistry. Chemours is a global leader in fluoroproducts, chemical solutions, and titanium technologies, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in refrigeration and air conditioning, mining and general industrial manufacturing, plastics and coatings. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC. For more information please visit chemours.com, or follow us on Twitter @Chemours, or LinkedIn.

