E-mini S&P 500, E-mini Nasdaq-100 and E-mini Russell 2000 Options Reach Record Volumes

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that E-mini S&P 500, E-mini Nasdaq-100 and E-mini Russell 2000 options have reached record volumes in 2024.

Year-to-date volume records (through March 20) include:

E-mini S&P 500 options average daily volume (ADV) of 1.63 million contracts, up 23% year-over-year.

E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV of more than 84,000 contracts, up 30% year-over-year.

E-mini Russell 2000 options ADV of more than 15,300 contracts, up 83% year-over-year.

"Despite lower volatility in today's equity markets, global investors are increasingly turning to CME Group's equity options products to express their views and manage risk," said Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Products at CME Group. "Our leading suite of benchmark E-mini options allow market participants to hedge their portfolios and pursue opportunities around potentially market-moving events, all while benefiting from capital efficiencies by trading alongside our other industry-leading equity index products."

In addition, E-mini S&P 500 options blocks achieved a record trading day of 558,000 contracts on March 15, surpassing the prior record of 235,000 contracts. E-mini S&P 500 options blocks ADV stands at 134,000 contracts for 2024, up a record 40% year-over-year.

