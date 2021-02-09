E Mortgage Capital Funds $4 Billion in Mortgage Loans in 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E Mortgage Capital, a full-service mortgage company that provides an extensive range of home loan options, fast service and competitive rates, announced it funded a record $4 billion in loans in 2020, an increase of 620 percent from the prior year.

E Mortgage Capital also announced it has grown its staff by nearly 50 percent over the past six months, now totaling nearly 500 employees. The company continues to recruit experienced loan officers and branch managers, who work as independent originators and are free to build their own brands. E Mortgage Capital is licensed in 12 states, including California, Colorado, Hawaii, Washington and Florida. The company plans to be licensed in 25 states by the end of 2021.

"We're proud to be one of the highest producing brokerages and non-delegated lenders in the industry and are thrilled that we've helped thousands of hardworking Americans buy or refinance their homes last year," said E Mortgage Capital CEO Joe Shalaby. "We're making significant investments into our business to ensure we continue our growth in 2021, regardless of market conditions."

E Mortgage Capital offers a wide range of residential loans, including conventional, FHA, VA, and reverse mortgages. One of the highest rated lenders on Google, the company has become a top partner of some of the industry's most prominent companies, including United Wholesale Mortgage and Quicken Loans.

"Our team has grown dramatically over the past year, and we have no plans of slowing down," said E Mortgage Capital President Sam Hijazin. "With the mortgage industry taking a recent turn for the better, there is a constant need to keep innovating, outworking everybody else, and above all, staying focused. As 2021 unfolds, we will continue to find ways to add value both to our team members and to our valued customers."

Experienced loan officers and branch managers can find job opportunities at E Mortgage Capital by visiting www.emortgagecapital.com/careers-apply/.

About E Mortgage Capital

Founded in 2011 as a small mortgage brokerage, E Mortgage Capital has grown to become one of the largest residential mortgage lenders in the U.S. with $4 billion in funded loans in 2020. The company is known for its competitive rates and for providing a level of customer service typically associated with neighborhood lenders. E Mortgage Capital empowers independent loan originators to have endless income earning potential and offers loan officers raw pricing, maximum compensation, and the best loan products in the mortgage industry. Based in Irvine, California, E Mortgage Capital has 195 licensed loan officers working in 11 branches and is licensed to do business in 12 states. For more information visit www.emortgagecapital.com.

