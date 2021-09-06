E-Paper Display (EPD) Market to Record Growth Worth $ 5.17 bn with Amazon.com Inc. & Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. emerging as Key Growth Contributors |Technavio Insights

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., CLEARink Displays Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, Microtips Technology USA, NEC Corp., PERVASIVE DISPLAYS Inc., Plastic Logic HK Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toppan Printing Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although an increasing number of applications of EPDs will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

e-Paper Display (EPD) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

e-Paper Display (EPD) Market is segmented as below:

Type

Flexible EPDs



Curved EPDs



Flat EPDs



Foldable EPDs

Application

E-readers



Mobile Displays



Public Displays



Wearables



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

e-Paper Display (EPD) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the e-paper display (EPD) market in the e-paper Display Industry include Amazon.com Inc., CLEARink Displays Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, Microtips Technology USA, NEC Corp., PERVASIVE DISPLAYS Inc., Plastic Logic HK Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toppan Printing Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

e-Paper Display (EPD) Market size

e-Paper Display (EPD) Market trends

e-Paper Display (EPD) Market industry analysis

The e-paper display (EPD) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing use of e-books will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the difficulties in supporting animations will hamper the market growth.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

E-readers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobile displays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Public displays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wearables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Flexible EPDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Curved EPDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flat EPDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foldable EPDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

CLEARink Displays Inc.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

LANCOM Systems GmbH

Microtips Technology USA

NEC Corp.

PERVASIVE DISPLAYS Inc.

Plastic Logic HK Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

