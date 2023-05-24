e-PAQ global shipping showcased at SubSummit by Asendia USA, founding member & SUBTA Resource Partner

News provided by

Asendia USA, Inc

24 May, 2023, 08:47 ET

PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA, SUBTA founding member and longstanding SUBTA Resource Partner, will exhibit at SubSummit being held May 31June 2, 2023 at the Sheraton Dallas. SubSummit is hosted by the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) and is the world's largest meetup of subscription, membership, and recurring revenue brands.

Continue Reading

Asendia USA currently delivers parcels worldwide for several top brands in the subscription box industry. With over 35 years in international shipping and a trusted range of e-PAQ shipping solutions specially designed for online retailers selling globally, Asendia USA is excited to demonstrate to SubSummit attendees the many ways we can optimize international delivery costs, use our expertise and innovations to improve the shopper's experience, and reduce the time and cost of managing cross-border deliveries for subscription boxes.

SubSummit is attended by many of the nation's top subscription box sellers. Asendia USA currently delivers subscription boxes worldwide for several top brands and is uniquely positioned to help subbox sellers reach more consumers around the globe. By offering shoppers a more flexible choice of options for international shipping and ensuring products reach cross-border subscribers in the same condition they left the USA, subbox sellers can increase their global subscription base.

Asendia USA's e-commerce experts will also be available at SubSummit to speak with subbox sellers that have put sustainability at the top of their priorities. International shipments through Asendia are 100% carbon neutral, making Asendia USA a perfect fit for subscription box companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

"Asendia USA has attended SubSummit in the past, and it has proved to be a very successful show for us," says Douglas Longobardi, Executive Vice President, Sales, Asendia USA.  "We have made some great friends from this event and are really looking forward to catching up with everyone in person!"

Nick Agnetti, Enterprise Sales Executive for Asendia USA, says, "The subscription-based business community is tight-knit. I've been very fortunate to have been involved with SubSummit since its inception and genuinely look forward to getting in front of everyone during the 2023 SubSummit show in Dallas, TX to learn about each other's businesses and share insights related to the impact of international growth and box deliveries.  It's going to be a great show!"

SubSummit attendees can learn more about Asendia USA's solutions for subbox sellers by visiting Booth #709.

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc

Also from this source

ASENDIA'S 100% CARBON NEUTRALITY ACHIEVEMENT OFFICIALLY CERTIFIED

Asendia USA attending Prosper Show; first in-person exhibition since pre-COVID

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.