E-Passport Market size is set to grow by USD 15,341.67 million from 2022-2027; Increasing security concerns boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-passport market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15,341.67 million with Europe being the largest contributor to the e-passport market. The European e-passport market is growing rapidly as governments adopt new technologies to enhance security and streamline border control processes. The European Union has set a goal for all member states to issue biometric passports with chips containing personal data and digital photos.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Passport Market 2023-2027

Many European countries such as Germany, France, and the UK have introduced electronic passport programs to strengthen border security and streamline immigration. This has created a huge demand for electronic passports and related technologies such as biometric identification systems and passport readers. In addition to government initiatives, e-passports are also in high demand among European travelers. The convenience and security that e-passports offer, including faster processing times and reduced risk of identity fraud, are becoming increasingly attractive to travelers in the region. Additionally, the growing trend towards contactless and digital solutions in the travel industry could create further growth opportunities for the European e-passport market. As a result, the European e-passport market is expected to continue growing, creating growth opportunities for both government and private players during the forecast period.

For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global E-Passport Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (leisure travel and business travel), component (software, hardware, and services), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The global e-passport market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for safe and efficient travel documents. One of the main uses of electronic passports is leisure travel. As the middle class grows and disposable income increases, people are increasingly traveling for leisure. Electronic passports offer travelers a convenient and secure way to cross borders, eliminating the need for physical visas and reducing wait times at airports. The use of e-passports also helps prevent fraud and identity theft and increases traveler safety. The importance of contactless and touchless solutions and electronic passports offers a contactless alternative to traditional passport stamps and physical documents. This has further accelerated the demand for electronic passports. Governments and tourism boards are also investing in digital infrastructure to facilitate the use of e-passports, creating market growth opportunities. Therefore, the leisure travel segment is expected to drive the growth of the global e-passport market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global E-Passport Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing security concerns is boosting the market. Electronic passports offer a high level of security and feature advanced features such as biometrics, digital signatures and encryption, making them much more difficult to counterfeit or tamper with. For this reason, e-passports have become the preferred choice for governments around the world as they provide a safer and more reliable way to verify a traveler's identity. Electronic passports make border control procedures more efficient and streamlined, reduce waiting times and improve the overall travel experience for passengers. It also enables seamless integration with other government systems and databases, such as immigration and law enforcement, providing real-time access to critical information to help prevent security breaches and facilitate border controls. With the rise of international terrorism and organized crime, governments and international organizations are looking for new ways to strengthen security measures and prevent fraudulent activities that fuel growing security concerns. The demand for e-passports in the global e-passport market is expected to increase during the forecast period as many countries continue to invest in advanced security technologies and improve their border control systems.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increased adoption of e-passports is a key market trend. The global e-passport market has seen a steady increase in acceptance of e-passports over the past decade. This is primarily due to the need for increased security measures in the travel industry to combat issues such as identity theft, terrorism and fraud. Electronic passports provide biometrics and encryption technology that enhances the protection of biometrics and personal information, making it difficult for fraudsters to create counterfeit passports. Governments around the world are also encouraged to adopt e-passports, as they allow citizens to move easily and safely across borders, facilitating trade and tourism. Another factor driving the adoption of e-passports is the increasing digitization and automation in various sectors, including the travel industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this trend, increasing the need for contactless and efficient systems. Electronic passports offer a convenient and safe solution that allows faster and smoother processing at immigration, reducing queues and waiting times. The growing popularity of e-commerce and online transactions has also contributed to the adoption of electronic passports as people become more familiar with digital identities and transactions. Therefore, the global e-passport market is expected to continue growing during the forecast period, driven by the need for increased security and increased efficiency in the travel industry.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High initial investment costs is a major concern hindering the growth. The global E-passport market faces the challenge of high initial investment costs, which can be a significant barrier to adoption. The development and deployment of E-passports require substantial investments in technology, infrastructure, and personnel training. Governments and organizations must make significant upfront investments to design, test, and deploy the necessary systems and infrastructure to support E-passports. Furthermore, the cost of implementing E-passport systems can vary greatly depending on the level of security and functionality required. This includes the cost of incorporating biometric data, implementing encryption and authentication protocols, and upgrading border control systems. As a result, smaller and less affluent countries may struggle to invest in E-passports, limiting their ability to participate in the global E-passport market. Hence, the high investment cost will be a challenge for the growth of the global E-passport market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this E-Passport Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the E-Passport Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the E-Passport Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the E-Passport Market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of E-Passport Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Airport Kiosk Market by Technology, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027

The airport kiosk market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 7.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 962.47 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (hardware, software, and services), type (check-in kiosk, automated passport control, common-use self-service, bag drop, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in passenger travel is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of infrastructure and connectivity issues may impede the market growth.

Automated Security E-gate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automated security e-gate market share is expected to increase by USD 2.12 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.87%.This report extensively covers automated security e-gate market segmentations by application (critical infrastructure protection and border control) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The greater focus on curbing illegal immigration is a major factor driving the global automated security e-gate market share growth.

E-Passport Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,341.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.56 % Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, AUSTRIACARD AG, CardLogix Corp., De La Rue plc, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Entrust Corp., GET Group Holdings Ltd., Giesecke Devrient GmbH, Goldstone Technologies Ltd., HID Global Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, Imprimerie Nationale S.A., Intel Corp., Keyfactor, M2SYS, Muhlbauer GmbH and Co. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, and Thales Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global e-passport market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global e-passport market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Leisure travel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Leisure travel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Leisure travel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Leisure travel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Leisure travel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Business travel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Business travel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Business travel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Business travel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Business travel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 115: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 116: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 117: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 118: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 119: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 ASSA ABLOY AB

Exhibit 120: ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview



Exhibit 121: ASSA ABLOY AB - Business segments



Exhibit 122: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key news



Exhibit 123: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: ASSA ABLOY AB - Segment focus

12.5 CardLogix Corp.

Exhibit 125: CardLogix Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: CardLogix Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: CardLogix Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 De La Rue plc

Exhibit 128: De La Rue plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: De La Rue plc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: De La Rue plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: De La Rue plc - Segment focus

12.7 Entrust Corp.

Exhibit 132: Entrust Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Entrust Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Entrust Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Entrust Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Giesecke Devrient GmbH

Exhibit 136: Giesecke Devrient GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 137: Giesecke Devrient GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Giesecke Devrient GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Giesecke Devrient GmbH - Segment focus

12.9 Goldstone Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Goldstone Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Goldstone Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Goldstone Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 HID Global Corp.

Exhibit 143: HID Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: HID Global Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: HID Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: HID Global Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 IDEMIA France SAS

Exhibit 147: IDEMIA France SAS - Overview



Exhibit 148: IDEMIA France SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: IDEMIA France SAS - Key offerings

12.12 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 150: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Keyfactor

Exhibit 155: Keyfactor - Overview



Exhibit 156: Keyfactor - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Keyfactor - Key offerings

12.14 M2SYS

Exhibit 158: M2SYS - Overview



Exhibit 159: M2SYS - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: M2SYS - Key offerings

12.15 Muhlbauer GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 161: Muhlbauer GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 162: Muhlbauer GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Muhlbauer GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.16 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 164: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 165: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 167: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.17 Thales Group

Exhibit 168: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 169: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 171: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Thales Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio