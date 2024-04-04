e-peas showcases complete solutions for batteryless design with industry-leading ecosystem partners at Embedded World

Energy harvesting PMICs prove a sustainable alternative to primary-battery power across many connected applications.

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- e-peas, a leader in energy harvesting power management technology, invites engineers to its booth located Hall 4A -301 at Embedded World 2024 to see just how easy it is to use e-peas PMICs to power wirelessly connected designs using harvested ambient energy. With complete ecosystem solutions for efficient power conversion, storage, and delivery using ambient light, thermal, or RF energy, e-peas and its partners provide a single point of contact for designers looking to move towards a greener IoT with a smaller PCB footprint, downsized storage element, and maintenance-free operation.

This year, e-peas will be showcasing its collaboration with several industry-leading partners in the fields of wireless Systems-on-Chip (SoCs), energy harvesting sources, and energy storage elements. Championing the shift from disposable batteries to sustainable energy, these efforts will be demonstrated with real-world design examples from five key application areas that have shown proven sustainability improvements by using e-peas technology: asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, PC peripherals, IoT sensors, and remote control units.

Strong relationships with several established wireless SoC vendors also position e-peas as an ideal partner for building batteryless designs that support Bluetooth LE 5.4, sub-GHz radio , proprietary protocols, Matter, and more. This confidence in e-peas' ability to convert ambient energy into a primary power source for real-world designs is highlighted by the presence of e-peas devices on the latest evaluation boards from these companies. These EVKs will also be displayed on e-peas' booth.

Geoffroy Gosset, CEO and co-founder of e-peas, stated: "e-peas PMICs ideally complement industry-leading wireless SoCs and other parts of the energy harvesting ecosystem to optimise the overall performance of our customer applications. Partnering with true experts in every aspect of the design means that e-peas focuses on creating the best PMICs to suit specific application requirements so that engineers don't need to compromise on efficiency. e-peas is delivering tens of millions of units of its products to the mass market to support designs where a reliance on primary batteries can be alleviated or overcome entirely."

e-peas looks forward to working with innovators in emerging technologies across many application areas and has just completed a new round of funding, solidifying investor confidence in e-peas' mission to create an energy-autonomous IoT. See the complete design journey from PMIC to end product on booth 4A-301 at the Embedded World Exhibition & Conference on 9-11 April at Nuremburg Messe, Germany.

About e-peas: e-peas develops and markets disruptive ultra-low power semiconductor technology. This enables industrial and IoT wireless product designers to substantially extend battery lifespans and eliminate the heavy call-out costs of replacing batteries, without in any way compromising on reliability. Relying on 15 years of research and patented intellectual property, the company's products increase the amount of harvested energy and drastically reduce the energy consumption of all power consuming blocks within wireless sensor nodes. Headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, with additional offices in Switzerland and the USA, e-peas offers a portfolio of energy harvesting power management interface ICs, microcontrollers, and sensor solutions.

For more information, please visit e-peas' website at https://www.e-peas.com

