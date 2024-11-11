Solutions and demonstrations integrate advanced e-peas energy harvesting PMICs with partners' energy sources and storage elements on show at Electronica 2024

MUNICH, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- e-peas, a global leader in energy harvesting solutions, has announced the strengthening of its partner ecosystem, providing customers with more ways to seamlessly integrate energy sources and storage elements with the class-leading e-peas portfolio of energy harvesting PMICs.

Solutions available from e-peas and its partners provide an assured way to realise designs for environmentally friendly systems which optimize power efficiency in the domain of IoT, smart home, smart building, and industrial applications.

e-peas strengthens energy harvesting ecosystem partnerships to broaden offering of products compatible with energy harvesting PMICs

Demonstrations and reference designs, the result of new partnership arrangements forged by e-peas in 2024, are on display at the e-peas booth C4.178 at Electronica (Munich, Germany, 12-15 November 2024).

In addition to hosting live demonstrations at its own booth, e-peas today also announced that demonstrations of technology solutions are also available on multiple partners' booths at the Electronica exhibition.

"Electronica provides the perfect place to show how our energy harvesting technology integrates seamlessly with partners' solutions to deliver real-world benefits," said Geoffroy Gosset, CEO of e-peas. "The partner ecosystem which e-peas has developed is unique in the energy harvesting industry in its scale and quality. It allows our customers to develop integrated designs which take into account their product requirements, with the minimum of design effort and development risk."

Visitors to Electronica can also discover how e-peas' PMICs enable sustainable, battery-free, or battery-extended IoT device operation by visiting e-peas partners' booths. Demonstrations will show the synergy between e-peas and its ecosystem partners.

For more information about e-peas and its portfolio of energy harvesting PMICs, visit www.e-peas.com.

About e-peas

e-peas develops and markets disruptive ultra-low power semiconductor technology. This enables industrial and IoT wireless product designers to substantially extend battery lifespans and eliminate the heavy call-out costs of replacing batteries, without in any way compromising on reliability. Relying on 15 years of research and patented intellectual property, the company's products increase the amount of harvested energy and drastically reduce the energy consumption of all power consuming blocks within wireless sensor nodes. Headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, with additional offices in Switzerland and the USA, e-peas offers a portfolio of energy harvesting power management interface ICs, microcontrollers, and sensor solutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552738/e_peas_electronica24.jpg

SOURCE e-peas