E Pluribus Unum Awards Fellowships to Southern State Legislators

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, E Pluribus Unum (EPU) announced the 11 state legislators chosen as 2021 UNUM Fellows. The select cohort of Southern elected leaders will participate in a year-long program to advance racial and economic equity in their states through sustainable change and collaboration. Just as with the inaugural cohort of EPU's UNUM Fellows that included local elected officials, the organization will provide resources, training, and technical expertise along the journey.

"EPU's UNUM Fellows are on the front lines of shaping America and are passionate to unite and build upon our country's promise, said Managing Director Scott Hutcheson of E Pluribus Unum, "Our research shows that when leaders emphasize equity across race and class, then we begin tearing down the old walls intentionally built to divide us. Our communities, states, and America herself thrives when united and the UNUM Fellows are a part of making us better."