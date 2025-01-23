E-POWER leads global market innovation with LED power supplies

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E-POWER CO.,LTD, a company specializing in the design and production of LED power supplies, is attracting attention in the global market for its ultra-slim, high-efficiency products. E-POWER produces Constant Voltage and Constant Current LED power supplies, providing solutions optimized for LED applications.

The R&D team, led by the CEO with 28 years of experience in power supply, has built a diverse series of product lineups including IPS, IPP, OMS, OML, OMP, and NWP based on over 20 years of technical expertise. Its wide range of products, including indoor and outdoor ones, are highly trusted in the market, and in particular, its ultra-slim and high-efficiency products, a synthesis of E-POWER's core technologies, are greatly contributing to energy conservation and environmental protection.

E-POWER has succeeded in reducing the size of its products by more than 70% compared to its competitors, and boasts an efficiency of more than 90%. This technology is highly regarded by both installers and end users. This year, E-POWER plans to expand its market by developing new Waterproof Constant Current products (600W, 1300W) applicable to tunnel lights, sports floodlights, street lights, and factory lights.

As an LED power supplies manufacturer, E-POWER has over 50 overseas certifications including CE, CB, UL, BIS, SASO, SAA, and TER, exporting products to major markets around the world such as the United States, Europe (Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, and Romania), Mexico, Brazil, the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Lebanon), and Australia. In particular, it has a localized CLASS product lineup in the US market and is aggressively expanding its market by establishing an E-POWER AMERICA branch.

Based on excellent quality control and customer satisfaction with a defect rate of less than 0.02%, E-POWER is establishing itself as a global leader suggesting a new paradigm in the LED power market. E-POWER will continue to expand its position in the international market by introducing stable, reliable, and innovative new products through continuous R&D and technology investment.

To learn more about E-POWER's products, please visit the website below.

https://www.e-power.kr/main

SOURCE E-POWER CO.,LTD