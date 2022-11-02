E-Prescribing Market Size to Grow by USD 1.9 Bn, global Application Software Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-prescribing market is categorized as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The global application software market has covered companies engaged in producing and developing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software as well as cloud-based software. The growth of the global application software market will be driven by factors such as increasing adoption of analytics in enterprises, increasing software investments by SMEs, growing adoption of cloud-based and subscription-based software, availability of open-source applications, data security concerns, and data integration issues. The e-prescribing market size is expected to grow by USD 1.9 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the market. To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Prescribing Market 2022-2026

E-Prescribing Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our e-prescribing market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing use of Internet-enabled mobile devices in healthcare IT as one of the prime reasons driving the e-prescribing market growth during the next few years. However, privacy and data security concerns challenge the global e-prescribing market's growth.

E-Prescribing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the e-prescribing market, including Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., CompuGroup Medical SE and Co. KGaA, Constellation Software Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, DrFirst Inc, General Electric Co, Epic Systems Corp., iMedX Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Medical Information Technology Inc., McKesson Corp., Oracle Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., and Surescripts RxHub LLC.

The e-prescribing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Market vendors should focus on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments and maintain their positions in the slow-growing segments to make the most of the opportunities.

E-Prescribing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

E-Prescribing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-prescribing market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the e-prescribing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-prescribing market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of e-prescribing market vendors

E-Prescribing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., CompuGroup Medical SE and Co. KGaA, Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Constellation Software Inc., DrFirst Inc, eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co, Henry Schein Inc., iMedX Inc., McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., and Surescripts RxHub LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

