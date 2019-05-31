E-rate Webinar to Guide Schools & Libraries through Appeals & Post-Commitment Processes

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, libraries and consortia who have applied for funding from the federal 'E-rate' program and received approval or have had their requests denied or funding reduced will gain insight into critical next steps during a free webinar hosted by Solix, Inc. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1PM eastern time. To register for this free event, please visit: Solix, Inc. E-rate Appeals & Post-Commitment Processes Webinar Registration

Among the topics that will be addressed for applicants that have received a Funding Commitment Decision Letter:

Understanding key time frames & deadlines associated with post-commitment actions.





Next steps to take if requested funding was approved.





What to do if requested funding was denied or reduced.





Information on post-commit processes including Form 486, Form 500, Appeals, Service Substitutions, and SPIN Changes.

In addition to providing key insights and best practices on navigating the post-commitment period after receiving a funding decision, Solix consultants will take questions from attendees.

Offering an unequaled depth of program knowledge as the E-rate business process solution provider from the program's inception in 1998 through December 2018, Solix' E-rate consulting services include preparation and filing of applications to maximize eligible funding, business intelligence analytics tools, compliance reviews, and support for invoicing, appeals and audits. For more details, please visit our website at Solix E-Rate Consulting , e-mail us at SolixConsultingServices@solixinc.com , or call us directly at 1-855-765-4987.

Solix is a best-in-class business process outsourcing firm providing program management, technology solutions, consulting and customer care for clients throughout the United States. For more information contact us at info@solixinc.com or call 800.200.0818

Media Contact: Gene King

Corporate Communications

Solix, Inc.

Gene.King@Solixinc.com/973-581-5320

SOURCE Solix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.solixinc.com

