E-reader Market: Segmentation by storage (8 GB, 32 GB, and 4 GB) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global e-reader market as a part of the global information technology spending market within the global industrial market.

E-reader Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of e-readers is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The e-reader market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the e-reader market, including some of the vendors such as Aluratek Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., Bookeen SAS, ECTACO Inc., Ematic Solutions Pte. Ltd, Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd, Onyx International Inc., PocketBook International SA, Rakuten Kobo Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-reader market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Aluratek Inc. - Offers libre ebook reader pro which gives electronic reading and expansion slot that allows for up to 32GB of storage via SD card.

Offers libre ebook reader pro which gives electronic reading and expansion slot that allows for up to 32GB of storage via SD card. Amazon.com Inc. - Offers e-reader applications and tablets under the brand name of Kindle.

Offers e-reader applications and tablets under the brand name of Kindle. Barnes and Noble Inc. - offers e-reader applications and tablets under the brand name Nook.

Geographical Highlights

The e-reader market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the e-reader market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America.

In the United States, the e-reader market is heavily focused on making readers interactive and compatible with the exam-oriented approach that is widespread in classrooms. In the United States, several institutions are implementing a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy, which allows students to embrace digital literacy while lowering institutional costs. E-reader manufacturers in the region, such as Amazon, Inc., are concentrating on making e-readers that can also play audio books. Furthermore, numerous publishers, including McGraw-Hill, Harper-Collins, Inc., and Random House, are launching E-books and selling them online, increasing demand for e-readers in the region.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, UK, India, and France are the key market for the e-reader market in APAC, owing to the shift in readers' preferences from printed books to digital books in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

E-reader Key Market Drivers:

The format of books has altered over time, with e-books becoming the most popular. On electronic devices, such as e-readers, the digital form of books with text and images is made available. Traditional publishing firms, like internet publishing companies, are focusing on releasing E-books to maintain their market positions throughout the pandemic. As a result, increased demand for E-books will move the market forward during the forecast period.

E-reader Key Market Trends:

The emergence of online reviews and easy Internet access

Combining low-power devices, such as e-readers, with high-performance devices is required for the creation of a new display type for electronic gadgets. This revolutionary display is based on an electron fluid technology that has been used in e-readers. Reflective light is used to make the display clear and increase refresh rates. The fact that it functions in bright sunlight is the most crucial aspect that contributes to its value. The display screen is made up of two tiny glasses layered together with highly reflecting electrodes in the between. As a result, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period due to the low energy consumption of e-reader devices.

E-reader Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.13 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aluratek Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., Bookeen SAS, ECTACO Inc., Ematic Solutions Pte. Ltd, Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd, Onyx International Inc., PocketBook International SA, and Rakuten Kobo Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

