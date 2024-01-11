E-recycling Leader 4THBIN Merges with ecoTech Management, Inc. to Fuel Market Expansion and Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4THBIN, Inc., NYC's first e-Stewards company, has announced its merger with ecoTech Management, Inc., Long Island's first e-Stewards company, effective November 8, 2023. The merger expands the strategic relationship developed by the two entities over the past decade, sharing the same values and now able to offer more products, services, and locations than ever before.

We believe very few companies have the brand, industry insight and trusted relationships which 4THBIN has developed among top-tier companies across all industries nationally. Its front-end services and commitment are unparalleled. As such, the 4THBIN brand will remain as the premier solution for thousands of businesses, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

Coupling 4THBIN with ecoTech's 70 years of experience in recycling commodities will enable the combined group to provide clients with a unique and trusted experience which very few others can replicate.

For questions/comments on this merger or how it will better serve you, please email [email protected].

About 4THBIN

4THBIN is a certified and secure e-recycling solution provider to 10,000+ U.S. businesses from Fortune 100 companies to start-ups. We provide certified data destruction support and help companies deliver on corporate social responsibility commitments by ensuring sustainable and legal e-waste recycling. We are certified and accredited by the industry's most rigorous and trusted institutions for data security and sustainability. 4THBIN was NYC's first e-Stewards certified company and has received Ecovadis's platinum rating, placing 4TBIN in the top 1% of their most responsible companies. For more information, visit 4THBIN.com or LinkedIn.

About ecoTech Management Inc.

ecoTech Management, Inc. is a division of Crestwood Metal Corp, one of the largest recycling and refining facilities in the Northeast, since 1955. Building years of infrastructure provides us with a competitive advantage, as we get closer to "end of life" for most commodities than our competitors. This lets us maximize revenue share opportunities for our partners/clients and reduce our landfill and waste footprint, helping the environment and societies we service. ecoTech operates on 10 acres and 100+ employees on Long Island.

ecoTech proudly maintains e-Stewards, Responsible Recycling (R2V3), NAID and Recycling Industry Operating Standard (RIOS:2016) certifications. Through these certifications, ecoTech can accomplish its commitment to responsible recycling, while meeting or exceeding the environmental, health, and safety expectations of our management, employees, customers, suppliers, and regulators.

