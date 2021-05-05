E. Richard Hughes DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

STERLING, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E. Richard Hughes DDS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist for his outstanding achievements in the dentistry field.

A proud Army veteran, Dr. Hughes has led an impressive dental career with 23 years of professional experience in implant dentistry. He has garnered a commendable reputation for his exemplary contributions as a national and international lecturer on numerous topics about implant dentistry, implant surgical demonstrator, and clinical investigator. He brings his vast repertoire of expertise to his private practice, where he provides exceptional services, including Cosmetic Dentistry, Restorative and Implant Dentistry, and General Dentistry. In addition to his dental work, he mentors other dentists who are also committed to serving the medical community.

Among his academic achievements, Dr. Hughes obtained his Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. Then he went on to receive his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry in Nashville, Tennessee. To further his medical training, he earned a Post Doctorate Certificate in Dental Implantology at Howard University School of Dentistry in Washington, D.C, and continued with graduate work at Georgetown University.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in the dental field, Dr. Hughes maintains active memberships with the American Board Dental Specialities. He is a distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics, an Honored Fellow and Diplomate of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, and a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Hughes was named in the Top 100 in his field.

A family man, Dr. Hughes has a fiancé, also a dentist, and four successful children and three grandchildren.

Dr. Hughes dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Leonard Linkow, whom he studied under at Howard in implantology, as well as Dr. Ralph Roberts.

