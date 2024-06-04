E S Foods' Tom Ferris to be Honored at ANC as Industry Member of the Year

WOODBURY, N.Y., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit School Nutrition Association (SNA) has named Tom Ferris, Senior Vice President of Sales for E S Foods, as the national Industry Member of the Year. The award recognizes the outstanding contributions of industry members who demonstrate exemplary support to SNA, its members and professional communities nationwide. Ferris will be honored during the opening ceremony on July 14 at SNA's Annual National Conference (ANC) in Boston.

During his 25 years as an SNA member, Ferris has become a leader in the school nutrition field and a critical partner to SNA, its state affiliates and the School Nutrition Foundation (SNF). Ferris has always led by example. He is known for going above and beyond for his customers, coaching colleagues on how to better serve the K-12 segment and advocating for professional development and engagement in SNA and SNF to advance school meal programs nationwide.

"We are thrilled for Tom to be recognized by SNA for this prestigious honor as we see his dedication and commitment to improving school nutrition programs as his priority every single day on the job," said Jeff Rowe, President of E S Foods. "In his role as VP of Sales at E S Foods for the past seven years, Tom has been instrumental in raising our company's profile, building our sales team and developing a future generation of sales leaders. He helps us message about the importance of feeding more children before and after school and during breaks and vacations."

Ferris served for three years on SNA's Industry Advisory Council, where he provided critical input and recommendations on initiatives, kept leaders apprised of industry concerns and promoted membership in the Association. As a fixture at SNA national and state affiliate events, Ferris has contributed to SNA's four annual conferences and Patron meetings for many years and encourages his team to take leadership roles in state affiliate events.

"Tom Ferris has been a passionate advocate for the school nutrition profession, SNA members and the students we serve," said SNA President Chris Derico, SNS. "We are grateful for his ongoing leadership and dedication to sharing best practices and supporting his K-12 colleagues as we work together to improve school meal programs."

A leader in school foodservice for over twenty-five years, E S Foods today serves all foodservice channels with over 100 products that comprise their product categories of shelf-stable, frozen entrees, heat & serve, smart snacks and protein innovations with an emphasis on grab & go items. For more information, visit www.esfoods.com.

