E-Scooter Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio
Aug 02, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the e-scooter market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary industry. The latest report on the e-scooter market 2021-2025 estimates to register an incremental growth of 16.32 million units, at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. BMW AG, Electrotherm Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Declining prices of Li-ion batteries have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high costs and maintenance complexities associated with e-scooters might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
E-Scooter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
E-Scooter Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Sealed Lead Acid Batteries
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
E-Scooter Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The e-scooter market report covers the following areas:
- E-Scooter Market Size
- E-Scooter Market Trends
- E-Scooter Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing incentives and subsidies by governments as one of the prime reasons driving the E-Scooter market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
E-Scooter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-scooter market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-scooter market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-scooter market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-scooter market
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Battery type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Battery type
- Sealed lead acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Battery type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMW AG
- Electrotherm Ltd.
- Greaves Cotton Ltd.
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.
- Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Piaggio and C. Spa
- TVS Motor Co. Ltd.
- Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
