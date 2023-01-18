E-scooter market size to grow by 4261.82 thousand units from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-scooter market size is estimated to increase by 4261.82 thousand units from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period, according to Technavio - Request a sample report

Global e-scooter market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Scooter Market 2023-2027

Bajaj Auto Ltd. - The company offers e-scooters such as Chetak.

BMW AG - The company offers e-scooters such as CE 04.

Bodo Vehicle Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers e-scooters such as Panther, Rank, and Cyclone.

Electrotherm Ltd - The company offers e-scooters such as Electrotherm Yo Style ER and Yo Spark.

Vendor landscape –

The global e-scooter market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer e-scooter in the market are Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., BMW AG, Bodo Vehicle Group Co. Ltd., Electrotherm Ltd, GOVECS AG, Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Niu Technologies, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Songguo New Energy Automobile Co Ltd, TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Vmoto Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Z Electric Vehicle Corp, and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd and others.

Awareness about reducing vehicular emissions, along with the rising demand for two-wheelers, is increasing the demand for electric scooters. This is encouraging several scooter manufacturers across the world to enter the market through acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures. Moreover, government regulations for the adoption of EVs will encourage vendors to innovate and develop e-scooters during the forecast period, which will drive market growth. Such factors will intensify competition in the market, especially among major players.

Global e-scooter market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global e-scooter market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (retro, standing/self-balancing, and folding) and battery type (sealed lead acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries)

The sealed lead acid batteries segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. SLA batteries can combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce water and prevent water loss. This segment mainly caters to price-sensitive customer segments. Hence, the growth of this segment is driven by the low cost and availability of SLA batteries.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global e-scooter market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-scooter market.

APAC is estimated to account for 81% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Environmental concerns and the focus on reducing vehicular emissions are increasing the adoption of e-scooters. The adoption of e-scooters in Asian countries, including China , India , Indonesia , Thailand , and Vietnam , is growing. Manufacturers are launching e-scooters with advanced features, such as a smartphone connectivity suite. In addition, many governments provide subsidies and incentives for the purchase of e-scooters. These factors will drive the market's growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Global e-scooter market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The declining prices of Li-ion batteries are driving the market's growth. The growth of the market depends significantly on the use of Li-ion batteries in vehicles. Over the past decade, the manufacturing cost of Li-ion batteries has declined rapidly, which is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for Li-ion batteries. Moreover, with increasing production scale and improvements in manufacturing efficiency, the cost of Li-ion batteries is declining, which will increase the adoption of Li-ion batteries in electric two-wheelers. These factors will fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The development of high-performance e-scooters is a key trend in the market. The decline in battery prices, low operating and maintenance costs, subsidies and incentives offered by governments, and increasing awareness about vehicular emissions are increasing the adoption of e-scooters. Two-wheeler manufacturers are investing in high-performance electric motorcycles. Mentioned below are a few initiatives by motorcycle manufacturers to develop high-performance electric motorcycles. The growing demand for e-motorcycles has propelled the above-mentioned manufacturers to invest in high-performance e-scooters.

Major challenges - The high costs and maintenance complexities of e-scooters will challenge the global e-scooter market growth. Most e-scooters have in-wheel motors, wherein the motor is fitted to the hub of the wheel. The motor, braking components, and wheel are clubbed into a single unit. This makes wheel replacement and repairs difficult, as the motor has to be removed completely while replacing the wheel or tire. Though the design of in-wheel motors is not complex, there is a high probability of potential damage to in-wheel motors while replacing the tire. In addition, there are a limited number of service centers and skilled technicians for electric two-wheelers when compared to conventional IC engine-based two-wheelers. Hence, maintenance complexities limit the adoption of electric two-wheelers with in-wheel motors. These factors will impede the growth of the global e-scooter market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this e-scooter market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-scooter market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the E-scooter market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the E-scooter market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-scooter market vendors

E-Scooter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.38% Market growth 2023-2027 4261.82 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 81% Key countries US, China, Japan, Taiwan, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., BMW AG, Bodo Vehicle Group Co. Ltd., Electrotherm Ltd, GOVECS AG, Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Niu Technologies, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Songguo New Energy Automobile Co Ltd, TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Vmoto Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Z Electric Vehicle Corp, and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

