E. Smitty, Serial Record Producer/Mixologist/Blockchain Inventor Patents the "Solution" That will Change the Music Industry Forever

ROSWELL, Ga., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E. Smitty, Serial Record Producer/Mixologist/Blockchain Inventor, Current CEO/DistroMint/Sound Alive Records/Vacation Magazine, unveiled his plans for the "New Music Industry" at London Blockchain, hosted by Tech tycoon "Calvin Ayre" and currated by London's fasted growing Agency "Lighting Sharks." In a roundtable discussion panel, E. Smitty explained, "In the music industry, you get paid off of streams and plays, but that doesn't mean that if someone listens to your song for five seconds that the platform counts that as a steam. You need 30 seconds or better for it to count as a stream in platforms like Spotify. This model does not benefit the artists," he explained.

E. Smitty went into detail how $BSV blockchain technology allows for this business model to scale as it is able to handle more Transactions Per Second, and more volume of transactions. Siting specific examples as "8.4 trillion hours of music listened to worldwide" a blockchain is only as good as it is able to handle, transmit and store Data.

E. Smitty went on to suggest that "BSV solves that problem with microtransactions, being able to put a value on a single second." As a catalyst for change in the current Music Business model, E. Smitty also discusses how despite being the top seller on a major distribution situation, he was the receiver of compensation which is hardly worth mentioning. Simple, plain, cut & dry, the current Music Industry Business Model does not benefit the creators/architects and it does not scale. The Solution: A transparent business model that measures & monetizes every activity of the Artists/Creator and securely protects these assets & rights irrevocably to bring about a more transparent and fair Music Industry.

With the guidance, assistance of Christen Ager-Hanssen CEO/nChain & the entire nChain, Asset Layer Family Smitty is currently putting the final touches on his new music platform "DistroMint" which will enable artists to manufacture their IP and safely and securely place it on the market place and later monetize, every "second" of their hard-earned labors.

