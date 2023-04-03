E Source 2023 Utility Ad Awards Contest is now open

E Source is now accepting submissions for the top utility advertising campaigns

BOULDER, Colo., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source, the data authority for the utility industry and enabler of the Sustainable Utility, just announced the launch of the 2023 Utility Ad Awards Contest. The annual contest recognizes and rewards creative excellence in utility advertising. The contest is now open and accepting entries until May 12 from any electric, gas, or water utility located in the US and Canada.

E Source encourages utility marketers and advertising agencies to submit their most effective and creative campaigns, including multiple pieces of content with each campaign. Find full contest terms at www.esource.com/adcontest.

E Source will grant awards in the following categories:

Energy efficiency and demand response programs

Solar, storage, EVs, and electrification

Safety and emergency or outage communications

Brand

Home energy management and smart home

Self-service (bill pay, start or stop service, etc.)

"I'm looking forward to reviewing this year's utility ad campaigns that generated results for brand awareness, website traffic, and program participation," says Sannie Sieper, director of marketing for E Source. "I'm curious to see which category gets the most entries this year and what new, creative tactics utilities are using to communicate with their customers."

An independent group of leading creative directors, graphic designers, art directors, and writers will review and score the entries based on ad effectiveness, objectives, message, memorability, and creativity. E Source will honor the winners at the E Source Forum 2023 and publish information about the winning campaigns on the E Source website.

Find winning ads from previous years at www.esource.com/adcontest-winners.

About E Source

E Source, the data authority for the utility industry, blends industry-leading research, predictive data science, and solution services to help utilities make better decisions to support their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. With a commitment to practical innovation, we use more than three decades of utility-focused experience and our unique solution set to help clients achieve their goal of becoming a Sustainable Utility. For more information, visit www.esource.com.

Public relations contact

Sannie Sieper, Director of Marketing, E Source

[email protected]

303-345-9138

SOURCE E Source Companies LLC