E Source acquires Utilligent to help utilities accelerate their transition to a sustainable future

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source has acquired Utilligent, a leading management consulting firm guiding clients, including the largest investor-owned and three of the top five municipal utilities in the US, to deliver energy safely to millions of customers.

"As the 10th company acquired since 2020, Utilligent represents an important step in our commitment to helping every utility do the hard work it takes to become the Sustainable Utility—one that is environmentally responsible, equitably delivers safe and reliable energy, and is financially stable," says E Source CEO Dave Perotti. "The integration of Utilligent's capabilities, talent, and expertise along with the value they bring to utilities aligns with the client focus E Source has in our engagements. Together, we are an even stronger partner and adviser as we help accelerate utilities' transition to a sustainable future."

Utilligent brings deep utility expertise and a data-driven approach that furthers E Source's capabilities in areas such as smart infrastructure (advanced metering infrastructure [AMI], distributed energy resources [DERs], and transportation electrification) and customer engagement, while adding new areas of expertise, including strategy and data transformation, utility operations, program execution, business process optimization, and organizational change management.

Utilligent actualizes high-impact, high-visibility, and frequently high-risk technology transformation programs to achieve clients' business goals and operational efficiency.

Accomplishments include:

Holding key leadership roles on two of the largest AMI efforts in North America , deploying over 14 million meters

, deploying over 14 million meters Leading the largest pipeline integrity project in the US

Delivering a strategy and overall roadmap, then moving into program management and implementation on a customer omnichannel digital transformation, receiving the highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in four years and earning Best Utility Website

Recovering $50 million in direct revenue following a failed customer information system implementation by a previous system integrator to manage the client's rapidly evolving customer, infrastructure, and business needs

"We deliver on the promise and aspirations of our clients' initiatives as they set out to improve their business, whether it's a billion-dollar enterprise transformation effort or a quick-hit win," says Utilligent founder and CEO Mike Bassignani. "Leveraging E Source's experts, who, like Utilligent, are solely focused on helping utilities succeed, means we can together drive even more bankable benefits to solve the industry's toughest challenges."

Through this acquisition, E Source increases its employee count by 30%. It expands its offerings in core solution areas Audience of One and Digital Grid Optimization, building a comprehensive portfolio of digital, data-driven solutions that utilities can rely on to manage their rapidly evolving customer, infrastructure, and business needs.

About E Source

E Source blends industry-leading research, predictive data science, and solution services to help utilities make better decisions to support their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. With a data-first approach and a commitment to practical innovation, we use more than three decades of utility-focused experience and our unique solution set to help clients achieve their goal of becoming a Sustainable Utility. E Source is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices across the US. Align Capital Partners has control investment in E Source. For more information, see www.esource.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle-market companies accelerate their growth to the benefit of management, employees, and the firm's investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing, and distribution sectors. For more information, visit www.aligncp.com.

About Utilligent

Utilligent is an operations and technology management consulting firm guiding some of the largest utilities in North America, Asia Pacific, and beyond, from strategy through implementation for the electric, gas, and water industries. Areas of expertise include strategy and business transformation, customer engagement, utility operations, technology and the digital utility, smart infrastructure, data and analytics, and program execution. Go to www.utilligent.com for more.

