E Source Announces Presence at CS Week Conference 48, Celebrates Client Wins

E Source, a utilities-focused consulting, research, and data science company, has announced its plans for CS Week Conference 48 in Fort Worth, Texas, from April 29 to May 2. Alongside exhibiting, speaking, and sponsoring segments at this year's conference, the utilities-focused solutions provider is celebrating two client wins – the City of Tallahassee and Citizens Energy Group (Citizens) - at CS Week's Expanding Excellence Awards (EEA).

Every year, CS Week, a utility conference, establishes a judging panel to select winners in six categories (four company awards and two individual awards) for their CX-focused Expanding Excellence Awards - Best CIS Implementation, Innovation in Digital Engagement, Innovation in Field Automation, Innovation in People & Success, Rising Star, and Distinguished Leader. Categories feature two awards based on company size: Level 1 for utilities with more than $1 billion in gross revenue and Level 2 for those below.

City of Tallahassee has won the Innovation in Digital Engagement (level II) award for implementing a new customer information system (CIS), meter data management system (MDMS), and customer self-service (CSS) portal to improve service delivery, provide more self-service options, and streamline data management.





has won the for implementing a new customer information system (CIS), meter data management system (MDMS), and customer self-service (CSS) portal to improve service delivery, provide more self-service options, and streamline data management. James Barnes , Chief Customer Officer of the City of Tallahassee, has won the Distinguished Leader individual award for overseeing the city's recent CIS/MDMS implementation and planning other multi-year enterprise-wide initiatives, including work and asset management, mobile work and outage management systems, an IVR (Interactive Voice Response) migration, and a prepay program.





, Chief Customer Officer of the City of Tallahassee, has won the individual award for overseeing the city's recent CIS/MDMS implementation and planning other multi-year enterprise-wide initiatives, including work and asset management, mobile work and outage management systems, an IVR (Interactive Voice Response) migration, and a prepay program. Citizens Energy Group has earned the Innovation in Field Automation (level II) award for deploying a field service management for work orders, inventory, timesheets, vehicle tracking, and asset location, which was integrated with their new CIS.

"It is rewarding to see Citizens Energy Group and the City of Tallahassee be honored at CS Week for their commitment to improving CX. We are confident that these clients and others will continue to generate measurable business results through our utilities-focused consulting, data science, and research solutions," said Dave Perotti, CEO of E Source.

The City of Tallahassee selected E Source to provide software selection and project implementation leadership services to support the replacement of the City's CIS, MDMS, and CSS applications. The program involves coordinating multiple software companies and integrations.

James Barnes, Chief Customer Operations Officer with the City of Tallahassee, said, "We are honored to receive the 2024 Expanding Excellence Award for modernizing our CX lifecycle. Having not replaced a CIS in many years, we needed a partner with industry knowledge and expertise in program management to help us address the many challenges of a complex software replacement."

E Source led Citizens through the assessment and selection of a new field service management solution. Using E Source's proprietary methodology, Citizens selected a solution provider to meet their organizational goals.

"We want to thank CS Week for acknowledging our dedication to improving our customer experience with an Expanding Excellence Award," said Melissa Lawson, Director of Shared Field Services at Citizens Energy Group. "We would also like to extend our gratitude to our partner, E Source, for the consistent support throughout the project. With the help defining our requirements and evaluating various software applications, we were given the confidence that our implementation would successfully serve our customers."

E Source's presence at CS Week 2024 includes hosting a client appreciation social evening and a speaking session on using analytics to enhance CX and predict satisfaction, featuring Chris Hilborn, VP Customer Insights & Solutions at Liberty Utilities and Chad Garrett, Managing Director at E Source. The company is also co-sponsoring the Women in Utilities Sunrise Event .

To learn more about E Source at CS Week, attendees can visit the E Source Booth #206 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

For more information about E Source's conference agenda and to schedule a meeting with E Source experts at CS Week, visit https://www.esource-csweek.com/ .

